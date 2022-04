We're only two weeks away from the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and aside from all the chaos that will ensue in the film, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are actually curious to see whether or not Hollywood icon Tom Cruise will actually appear in the flick. Rumors about the Mission Impossible star being Marvel Studios' original choice to play Tony Stark is no longer a secret to a lot of fans and according to the latest scoop, his Iron Man prophecy will finally be fulfilled.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO