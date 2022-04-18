Special Weather Statement issued for Far South Miami-Dade County, Inland Broward County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT 9 AM THROUGH 9 PM FRIDAY FOR ALL OF NORTHERN AND CENTRAL NEW MEXICO DUE TO EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS, INCLUDING VERY STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT LATE SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR ALL OF EASTERN NM DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .There is high confidence that a widespread extreme and potentially catastrophic fire weather event will occur on Friday. Strong to damaging winds will impact all of northern and central New Mexico on Friday while the very dry and unstable conditions persist. Though winds will not be as strong as Friday, critical fire weather conditions will persist on Saturday across all of eastern New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains and East Central Plains from Friday morning through Friday evening and again late Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 35 to 45 mph with occasional gusts to 60 mph on Friday. West 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph Saturday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 5 to 10 percent Friday afternoon and 7 to 12 percent Saturday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and will be hard to control. Long range spotting and extreme fire behavior will be possible on Friday. Outdoor burning should not be done.

COLFAX COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO