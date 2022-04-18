ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawlet, VT

Vermont judge to gun range owner: Obey court orders or face jail

By The Associated Press, Wilson Ring
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03a1mS_0fCyjB4C00

WEST PAWLET, Vt. (AP) — The owner of an unpermitted firing range faces jail time if he won’t allow officials from the town of Pawlet to visit the property within 30 days, a Vermont judge said Monday. The town has been working for years to get Daniel Banyai to comply with its zoning regulations, and later orders from the state Environmental Court.

Vermont Supreme Court upholds order to close gun school

During the remote hearing, Environmental Court Judge Thomas Durkin also told Banyai that he must sign a contract within 10 days with a surveyor to complete an assessment of the 30-acre property in West Pawlet to determine what is located there.“If you do not abide by this interim order in any respect,” Durkin warned Banya, he would “consider any request made by the town of Pawlet to have you jailed until you comply.”

Banyai bought the 30-acre property known as Slate Ridge in 2013. Sometime in 2017, he began operating what he calls a firearms training facility. The property is only permitted to have a garage with an apartment. During the three-hour hearing, Banyai’s lawyer Robert Kaplan said he only began representing Banyai last month, but he would work with town officials and his client to find an acceptable date for a site visit.

Boy dies after teens take turns shooting at each other wearing armored vest, police say

Slate Ridge neighbors have complained for some time about gunfire at the facility and what they claimed were threats and intimidation from Banyai and his supporters. Many of the neighbors of Slate Ridge said they’re afraid to talk publicly because of fears for their safety.

In March 2021, Durkin ordered Banyai to end any firearms training activities at the center and to remove unpermitted structures. Banyai appealed that decision to the Vermont Supreme Court, which ruled in favor of the town earlier this year.

3 dead, 40 weapons stolen at shooting range

That 2021 order included the need for a site visit so officials can learn what is on the property, and it imposed a fine. Earlier this month, Banyai paid a nearly $53,000 fine. A site visit had been scheduled for last week, but was canceled at the last minute because Banyai was hospitalized, officials said in court.

“I am very concerned about the evidence we’ve received thus far, particularly in relation to Mr. Banyai’s conscious decision to not abide by a judgment order that is now over a year old and was affirmed by the Vermont Supreme Court three-plus months ago,” Durkin said.

East Greenbush K-9 finds BB gun used in menacing case

Banyai testified during the hearing that he’d hired a surveyor and made plans to remove a 500-square-foot building that has been used as a schoolhouse by putting it on a trailer and taking it away. He did not say where he would take it. Earlier this year, Banyai hired a surveyor, but the survey did not have the time he needed to provide the detailed maps requested by the court.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 19

1488vt
3d ago

I hope he stands his ground!! It is his own property he should be able to do whatever he wants to with it. I’m sure he doesn’t belong to an HOA or anything.

Reply(4)
8
Brian Boisseau
2d ago

Judge Dirkin has overstepped his bounds with his orders. That man has stayed on his land, and should be left alone. Nothing worse than liberal left anti everything Americans. Not one bullet has ever left that property onto a neighbor’s land or they would have made CNN. I think his time is up though, someone else will have to start the next chapter of free America against the fruitcakes. Here’s to him and Marvin Heemeyer! Salute

Reply(2)
3
Related
WTNH

High court approves disciplinary hearings for absent Conn. judge

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court unanimously voted Tuesday to begin disciplinary proceedings against a state judge who has not shown up to work for more than two years while continuing to be paid. The court approved an investigation into Judge Alice Bruno and whether there are grounds to remove or suspend her. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pawlet, VT
Local
Vermont Government
Pawlet, VT
Government
State
Vermont State
WCAX

Former Vermont trooper faces charges

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Vermont state trooper faces a slew of charges. Authorities say Zachary Gauthier, 31, of Weathersfield, broke his knuckle last December when he punched his family’s dog. Then, during an unrelated relief-from-abuse hearing, they say he lied about how he got the injury. The state police say an investigation also found he lied under oath about the presence of alcohol in a car he was driving that crashed last fall.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WJTV 12

Judge issues 2nd order of contempt for Hinds County Jail

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Following over a month’s long hearing of United States vs. Hinds County, Federal District Court Judge Carlton Reeves issued a decision that the Raymond Detention Center will remain in civil contempt. Reeves said the evidentiary hearing proved that problems with staffing, use of force and inadequate living conditions are still prevalent, […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court Orders#Vermont Supreme Court#Bb Gun#Ap#Environmental Court
NEWS10 ABC

Woman fined $10 million on fentanyl, drug charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown woman pleaded guilty to numerous drug charges Monday, April 11 in U.S. District Court. She landed herself a $10 million fine and a minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum of a life sentence. Antasia Babcock, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and conspiracy to possess […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy