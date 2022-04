MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Junction is officially Vermont’s 10th city. The charter change was one of a handful of bills Governor Phil Scott signed into law Wednesday. After decades of back and forth between the village of Essex Junction and the town of Essex, the village voted back in November to officially separate. Under the plan, the two sides will still share some services for the first year but will eventually share only the use of the police department starting in July 2023.

