Person shot at Ruggles MBTA station in Boston

By Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
Ruggles shooting One person was hospitalized following a shooting at the Ruggles MBTA station in Boston.

BOSTON — Police are investigating a shooting at the Ruggles MBTA station.

Transit Police responded to a report of shots fired around 6:19 p.m. Monday. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds on the lower busway, according to police.

The man was taken to an area hospital for serious injuries. Police said those injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this point.

“Yet again we have another serious incident involving firearms or the use of firearms on our streets...every time there’s a shooting, there’s multiple victims ‚” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. “There’s obviously the victim that’s shot, but there’s also the community at large.”

No arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation.

love
2d ago

Sad. The violence is disgusting. It's starting to warm up...this is just the beginning. Taking lives, giving lives to the system, and have 0 emotions.

7
