ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KLST Evening Forecast: Monday April 18th

By Kris Boone
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGBF2_0fCyiGaS00

Cooler temperatures across the Concho Valley with afternoon highs peaked in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds have been from the east and southeast at 10-15 MPH. Tonight, temperatures will slide back into the 50s with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are about 10-15 degree cooler than yesterday thank to the cold front.

Rain chances will increase for Tuesday across the Concho Valley, best chances for rain will be in the northern parts of the area. Some showers and storms could bring some beneficial rain. Unlikely that rain totals from this week would have a major impact on the ongoing drought conditions. Rain totals through the week will likely only be about half an inch or less of rainfall.

Temperatures will also return to the 90s by mid week and some afternoon highs could push up into the upper 90s and flirt with some record highs on Wednesday.

Some lingering rain chances will continue into the weekend, but will be very isolated and not nearly as widespread.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Missing teen linked to a San Angelo man

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Comanche Police Department needs your help in locating 15-year-old Regan Rivera who went missing from her home in Comanche on April 18th at around 5:30 PM. She was last seen in her garage wearing jean shorts. The type of shirt is unknown. Regan is described to be 5 feet 6 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Sterling City

STERLING CITY, Texas – According to a social media post from the Sterling County Sheriff’s Office, three ounces of methamphetamine were confiscated during a traffic stop on Saturday, April 16th around 3 a.m. The sheriff’s office explained that a deputy had been patrolling in the city limits of Sterling City when a silver vehicle had […]
STERLING CITY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Klst Evening Forecast#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

THURSDAY: Today will begin mild in the 60s, with a mix of sun and clouds. By the late afternoon, clouds will move out and temperatures will warm well above normal, into the low and mid 80s. FRIDAY: Expect mostly sunshine to round out the workweek, as temperatures keep climbing. Highs will be above normal again […]
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
8 News Now

Breezy winds on the way back

High clouds and sunshine with increasing southwest breezes to start off our week. Monday will be our warmest day with afternoon highs in the low 90s, then high temps slide a little each day until we reach cooler 70s by Friday. There will be some very windy days to deal with again – especially Tuesday […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/19 Tuesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be brisk and blustery (gusts to 40 mph) with a stray afternoon shower and highs in the low 50s. We'll see clearing tonight, but it will be cold and breezy out there with wind chills falling into the 30s and 20s. Tomorrow will get off to a cold start, but it will be a good looking day with temperatures closer to 60 in the afternoon.Looking Ahead: There's a slight chance of showers on Thursday with highs in the low 60s. Friday's the pick of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs around 70.
ENVIRONMENT
WGNtv.com

Rain, mid 50s for Wednesday before warmup

Cloudy conditions tonight. Winds: SSE 5-10. Low: 40. Wednesday Forecast: Cloudy Wednesday with afternoon showers, cooler north and warmer south. Winds: SSE 20-25 G35. High: 53.
ENVIRONMENT
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
654K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy