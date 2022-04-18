ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, OH

New free health program in Lawrence County for women

By Anna King
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A program is starting for women in Lawrence County, Ohio, called “Running for Results.”

The new program is in place to encourage women to get back on track with their health. It was created after officials in the area say some unhealthy trends are on the rise.

Troopers seize $56K in suspected cocaine during traffic stop

“Over the past few years our obesity rate has continued to rise. Right now, we are at 41 percent as opposed to a couple years ago we were at 38 percent, so it slowly has increased.”

Angela Bostick-Dole, Lawrence County Health Department Director of Nursing

The program will be partly in collaboration with Ohio University Southern where there will be yoga, Zumba, and cooking classes — all free to participants.

In addition to skills and healthy habitats participants will learn, they will also be given a free Fitbit at the end of the program.

The running and walking part of the program will take place every Tuesday and Thursday at the Ironton Riverfront from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Organizers say they encourage all women between the ages of 18 and 40 to come out.

