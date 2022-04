Attack on Titan has debuted the first promo for the final episode of the fourth and final season! Part 2 of the fourth and final season kicked off with the rest of the new wave of anime making their debut as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule, and fans have seen how the blocks have been building towards the final conflict of the series against Eren Yeager's Founding Titan before he destroys the world with the Rumbling. But as the anime comes to an end with the next episode, the series has yet to showcase that final battle itself.

COMICS ・ 27 DAYS AGO