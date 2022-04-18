ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

JCPD still seeking suspect in apartment shooting

By Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are still trying to identify the person who shot a man inside a car in the parking lot of a Johnson City apartment complex.

Johnson City police officers responded to an initial report of shots fired at Monarch Apartments early Saturday morning . A man who had suffered gunshot wounds was taken to Johnson City Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, they still do not know who pulled the trigger or where the shots were fired from.

“Nobody that was on the scene could tell us where the shots even come from, so we don’t know if it was in a car or maybe somebody on foot,” said Capt. Kevin Peters with the Johnson City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

There were several people in the parking lot when the shooting happened, according to investigators. The vehicle the victim was in, a white Jeep Cherokee, was struck multiple times as it was leaving the parking lot.

Peters also said they aren’t sure what prompted the shooting.

“They said they didn’t have any problems that night with anybody, hadn’t had any problem,” Peters said. “Just seemed like a random incident.”

The victim is not a resident of Monarch Apartments, according to investigators.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call investigators at 423-434-6166. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crimestoppers at 434-6158.

