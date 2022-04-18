ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Large system into the weekend

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur next system is up. With this one we're solidly on the warm side of it meaning no snow as it moves through...

www.kaaltv.com

KAAL-TV

Umbrella Alert Wednesday: A Light Soak Is Likely

We had a much-needed break from the rain on Tuesday, but that will be short-lived, as our next light soak moves in for Wednesday. A few light showers will move in during the late-morning on Wednesday, with the steady, light soaking rain holds off until this afternoon. The bulk of the rain will move through from 12-6 PM, with upwards of a quarter to a half of an inch of rain expected for totals. While we may hear a few rumbles of thunder at times, our threat for severe storms just isn't there on Wednesday.
KAAL-TV

Rain wraps up quickly

Rain is wrapping up quickly across the area for Wednesday evening. All signs pointing to it being out of here on our eastern edge by about 7 PM. Amounts of rain are generally coming in around 1/4" to 1/3" in areas that have seen it stop already. Temperatures slowly fall back into the 30s overnight, most of the drop occuring after the clouds exit.
KAAL-TV

Temps keep rising for Friday night

Temperatures are expected to continue to rise from Friday morning all the way into Saturday. Rain and clouds will likely stunt the temps and keep them confined to the 50s through the daylight portion of Friday. A warm front lifting through will ultimately end up kicking the temperatures up quiet a bit overnight. As we hit the mid 50s at sunset, temperature loss will be minimal or none as the expected warm front passage will take temps up. We'll be in the 60s and 70s for Saturday.
KAAL-TV

Beneficial April Showers This Week

We are going to see a few more April Showers bring that beneficial spring rain to the area this week. Our next opportunity will mean umbrellas will be needed Wednesday, as steady, but light showers & a few rumbles of thunder, move through during the late-morning hours, wrapping up as we near the evening. A new quarter to a half of an inch of rain is expected, with no severe threats. More rain & a few more rumbles of thunder (better chances actually), return Friday & again Saturday ahead of a pretty strong cold front. We'll be tracking the chance for a few stronger storms along this front for Saturday. The end of the week rain will bring in around a half of an inch, if not more for each one.
KAAL-TV

Windy Windsday

The breeze will be back from the south/southeast for Wednesday. Especially in the morning as the rain pushes in. A frontal boundary will eclipse the area later in the day which will help ease the wind in the second half. Gusts may reach up over 35 mph at times. But we should avoid the high end levels.
KAAL-TV

Persistent rain for Wednesday

It's not too scary but it will make our Wednesday less than desirable. Showers move in for everyone by late morning and exit in the evening. They'll be persistent overall and produce around or just over 1/4" of accumulation. It'll also be raw and breezy too. Clouds will hold the...
KAAL-TV

Sunshine Early, Clouds Later Today

We are finally seeing a pretty quiet, and uneventful day for Tuesday. Early sunshine will be replaced by the late-day clouds, so be sure to get out & soak up the sun this morning/early afternoon. The wind will be light throughout the day, making it that much more enjoyable! Even with the clouds, rain looks to hold off until daybreak on Tuesday.
KAAL-TV

A Spring Surge In Temperatures This Week!

After a pretty chilly week last week, and the start to this week, we are going to finally start warming things up by the end of the week. Look for highs in the 40s & 50s early on, with 60s moving in by Friday, possibly even a few 70s by Saturday! Enjoy this warm-up, as it looks like cooler temperatures return for next week!
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KAAL-TV

Tracking More Storms For The End of the Week

We have a few more chances for storms returning to the area Friday & again Saturday. Both chances will see pockets of heavy rain at times, with upwards of a half of an inch, possibly more with the thunderstorms, for rainfall totals. The overall severe threat looks low for Friday, with a few of the storms Saturday trending on the stronger side for the evening, as a powerful cold front brings in the chance for storms. Having said that, the best chance to get out on the golf courses will be Thursday!
KAAL-TV

More Clouds, More Cooler Temps Wednesday

Our gray day will keep us cool once again on Wednesday, with highs only in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. The wind will be back as well, out of the SE with gusts nearing 30 mph at times. Don't forget the rain gear, the clouds will bring back our next light soaking rain for the afternoon & early evening.
KAAL-TV

Warm front brings rain

A warm front nosing up from the south will be the trigger for some scattered areas of showers and embedded thunderstorms on Friday morning. This activity lasts from just before sunrise until early afternoon. This activity is not expected to bring any severe weather. Rain totals will range from 1/10" to 1/2" from north to south on the day.
KAAL-TV

Early Fog, Afternoon Sunshine & Warmth Thursday

Drive with a little extra caution heading into work Thursday morning, as we'll be dealing with dense fog & tough-to-see conditions just before sun-up. Once the sun rises, the fog clears out quickly, which will help warm us up for the afternoon. The sunshine then and a breeze out of the south will put our highs back to their normal values, in the upper 50s & lower 60s.
KAAL-TV

More Rain & Rumbles Friday

We are tracking our next chance for showers & storms for Friday. Overall, the severe set-up isn't the greatest on Friday, as we'll be dealing with early showers & clouds, which will limit how warm & how much instability we will see by the afternoon. The chances for severe weather will increase as you head west, meaning our local communities along and especially west of I-35 have the better opportunity to see a few strong/severe storms later Friday afternoon & evening. Should any storm become severe, damaging wind and large hail look to be the primary threats, along with pockets of heavy rain & plenty of lightning. We aren't too concerned with a widespread severe weather event, but be sure to keep it on ABC 6 News on air & on line leading up to this threat of severe weather, and especially on Friday, as the storms are rumbling through.
KAAL-TV

Temps continually rising through Saturday

From Friday morning, when we wake up in the 40s, temperatures will be rising continuously through Saturday afternoon. We'll end up in the middle 70s across the area by then. Our warmest on Friday will be right as we pass into Saturday morning. The highs will be deceptive as you look at them on paper. We'll hit the mid 50s in Rochester close to sunset. Some 60s will build in further south. Lingering clouds and being on the north side of a warm front will keep the temperature rise a bit more gradual. But with the front passing through overnight, everyone will continue to rise up well into the 60s by sunrise on Saturday.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Strong Storms Return Saturday

We are tracking a strong cold front for Saturday, which will be the focal point for our storms to start out the weekend. A few later in the afternoon & evening could be strong to severe, with damaging wind, large hail, and heavy rain the main threats. We aren't too concerned with a widespread severe weather event, but be sure to keep it on ABC 6 News on air & on line leading up to this threat of severe weather, and especially on Saturday, as the storms are rumbling through.
KAAL-TV

Spring Valley farmers, city cleans up after storm

(ABC 6 News) - Cleanup continues in the southwestern part of Spring Valley where farms were hit by an EF1 tornado. A farmer, Roger Becker had the tornado tear through part of his farm. He has worked on that land since the 1980s. Becker believes he has recovered from the...
SPRING VALLEY, MN
KAAL-TV

Emergency Management teams prepare to leave Taopi after tornado clean-up

(ABC 6 News) - Crews were still working on restoring Taopi Tuesday after an EF2 tornado tore through the town last week. Neighboring emergency management teams stepped in to offer resources during this time. As of Tuesday, much of the clean-up is focused on the cosmetics of the town with...
TAOPI, MN

