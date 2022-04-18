ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Morning Skate Report: April 18, 2022

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vegas Golden Knights (41-30-5) open their final homestand of the season as they host the New Jersey Devils (26-42-7) on Monday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. All fans in attendance will receive an Alex Pietrangelo bobblehead presented by City National Bank. NOTES. Vegas and New Jersey will...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Lynch takes zamboni for spin on first day as Kraken investor

Seahawks running back stays tied to city, plans to be active in NHL team's community activism. Marshawn Lynch tended to some serious business on his first day as a minority investor in the Seattle Kraken. The former Seattle Seahawks running back made sure the rink was skate-ready and the zamboni...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLACKHAWKS

FLAMES (46-20-9) vs. BLACKHAWKS (25-39-11) Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (105) Goals - Matthew Tkachuk, Elias Lindholm (39) Coyotes:. Points - Patrick Kane (88) Goals - Alex DeBrincat (39) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 23.5% (9th) / PK -...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

NHL playoff watch standings update: Western Conference wild-card drama continues

With 11 days left in the 2021-22 NHL regular season, one of the hottest remaining playoff races is the scramble for the two Western Conference wild cards. Heading into Monday night's games, the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators hold a four-point lead over the Vegas Golden Knights (and the Stars have a game in hand on both of the other clubs). Looking at the regulation wins column (the first tiebreaker), the Predators lead the trio, with 35, followed by the Knights (33) and Stars (29). Note that the Knights could also overtake the Los Angeles Kings for the No. 3 seed in the Pacific, as they are currently three points behind in that race.
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from a loss to Detroit

After a dominant first period that saw the Tampa Bay Lightning outshoot the Detroit Red Wings 15-5, the Bolts took their foot off the gas pedal before giving up three straight goals in the second period in a 4-3 loss on Tuesday night at AMALIE Arena. Coming into tonight's contest, Tampa Bay had defeated Detroit in all three previous matchups this season.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'WE'RE RESILIENT'

What was talked about following a shootout loss to the Preds. "It was a tight game. Those are kind of the fun ones to play in, right? Just kind of makes that (much) better - and makes US that much better. You want to play in those close games and that's what's playoff hockey is all about. It was a good game for us to gear up and get ready the next couple weeks here."
NHL
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Flyers

PHILADELPHIA - Dustin Tokarski will start for the Sabres when they conclude a back-to-back set against the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at Wells Fargo Center. The Sabres are looking to sweep their season series with the Flyers after earning a 4-3 win in Buffalo on Saturday. The Sabres also won the first meeting in Buffalo, 6-3, on Jan. 22.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Capitals look to gain ground in Metropolitan

Oilers can extend second-place lead in Pacific; Stars try to tighten hold on wild card. Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2022 NHL postseason. There are 12 days left in the regular season and the races in each of the four divisions are tight. The top three teams in each of the four divisions and the next two highest-place finishers in each conference reach the playoffs.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Stars open final road trip of the season in Vancouver

Stars (43-27-5, 91 points) vs. Canucks (37-28-10, 84 points) Holding down the first wild card via points percentage (.607) with seven games remaining in the regular season, the Stars open a crucial three-game road trip beginning Monday in Vancouver. This is the final road trip of the season for the...
NHL
Yardbarker

Clips and Quotes: the Calgary Flames beat Chicago Blackhawks 5-2

The Calgary Flames headed on the road on Monday night, heading to Chicago to face the Blackhawks in the second-last COVID postponement make-up game on their calendar. The Flames got an early lead and then hung on, beating Chicago by a 5-2 score. The recap is here, if you missed...
CHICAGO, IL
KTVZ

Aho nets 36th as Carolina tops Coyotes 5-3, ends 2-game skid

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored his 36th goal midway through the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes snapped a two-game skid with a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Nino Niederreiter, Max Domi, Vincent Trocheck and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes, who weathered an Arizona comeback try and strengthened its hold on first place in the Metropolitan Division. Carolina has 106 points, two ahead of the second-place New York Rangers. Nick Ritchie, Loui Eriksson and Alex Galchenyuk scored in the second period for the Coyotes, who trailed 3-0 and 4-1 before getting within 4-3 in the final minutes of the second period. Arizona has lost seven straight and 14 of 16.
NHL
Reuters

Canucks crush Stars for sixth straight win

EditorsNote: Edit 2: Adds “a” in 1st graf and “the” in 3rd. Elias Pettersson scored twice in a three-point game to lead the host Vancouver Canucks to a 6-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Monday and keep their playoff hopes alive. Brock Boeser and Jason...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Duchene scores 40th in 3-2 Preds win over Calgary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund scored the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Reuters

NHL roundup: Aleksander Barkov, Panthers extend winning streak to 11

April 20 - Aleksander Barkov completed a hat trick 20 seconds into overtime and the Florida Panthers rallied late to defeat the New York Islanders 3-2 Tuesday night in Elmont, N.Y., for their 11th consecutive win. Barkov got behind the defense, took a pass from Jonathan Huberdeau and slid the...
NHL

