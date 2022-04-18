ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr announces NBA Draft decision

By Nation of Blue
nationofblue.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. announced today that he is...

www.nationofblue.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Shaq named his price, now the Lakers have to pay up

When it comes to potentially coaching the Los Angeles Lakers, Shaquille O’Neal named his price. After finishing the 2021-22 season 11th-place in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers opted to fire head coach Frank Vogel. With the Lakers in need of a new coach, what if they were to call a certain team legend and Hall of Famer?
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Skip Bayless Says Claims Jimmy Butler Told Erik Spoelstra That He Doesn't Want To Share The Floor With Victor Oladipo

The Miami Heat are the 1st seed in the Eastern Conference but have flown under the radar in a lot of ways this season. The team also had to deal with an altercation between their superstar and their head coach. Jimmy Butler and Erik Spoelstra had what seemed like a very serious argument during the Heat's loss to the Golden State Warriors in March.
MIAMI, FL
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Got Stuck In Traffic And Missed The Start Of Inside The NBA On TNT: “You’re The Only Dummy That Didn’t Know There Was Going To Be Traffic."

Inside The NBA on TNT is without a doubt the funniest basketball analysis show in the world today. While there are several shows dedicated to analyzing and commenting on the NBA, Inside The NBA is able to bring a degree of entertainment value and the natural camaraderie among the crew makes the show one of the best on air. And last night, unforeseen circumstances made for a hilarious situation to start the show.
NBA
The Spun

5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Down To 6 Schools

Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has cut his list of nearly two dozen scholarship offers down to a top six. Sampson is the No. 2 player in the state of Louisiana and the No. 3 wide receiver in the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. Overall, he’s the 32nd-ranked recruit nationally for his class.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy