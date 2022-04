As a lifelong 49ers fan, I became a fan of the NFL draft because of the team. Most of that is because they were so bad for most of my childhood that the only time you could get excited about them was during the draft, where they were constantly in the top half of the first round. The state of the franchise is luckily much better now than it was back then and while I don’t think fans truly realize how good we have it, it doesn’t mean the roster is perfect. Without much cap room, the team needs to nail this draft and fill a few needs, but also plan for the future.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO