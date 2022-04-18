ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

PDX drops mask mandate after TSA advisory

By Kaitlin Flanigan
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AdCra_0fCyaA0Q00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Masks will no longer be required at the Portland International Airport as of Monday afternoon.

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, a Port of Portland spokesperson confirmed the changes after local Transportation Security Administration officials advised they would no longer enforce required face-covering directives at PDX — making them optional — following the decision by a federal judge in Florida to nix the Centers for Disease Control and Prevent’s federal transportation mask mandate for travel .

DEVELOPING: U.S. Marshals involved in Portland shooting, roads closed

“We recognize that travelers and airport employees will have mixed feelings about this sudden change. We ask that people be kind and respectful of a person’s individual decision to wear a mask or not,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

However, the Biden administration is encouraging people who are traveling to still wear masks on public transit.

Wheeler, Lovell respond after SE Portland shooting kills 1, injures 3

The federal judge’s ruling, which voided the CDC’s mandate , came days after the public health agency extended the mask mandate to May 3 amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 6

Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

TSA extends federal mask mandate for public transportation

MICHIGAN, USA — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has extended the federal mask mandate for public transportation through April 18. "At CDC’s recommendation, TSA will extend the security directive for mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs for one month, through April 18th," the TSA said in a statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Health
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Health
Health

The TSA Mask Mandate Is Set to Expire Soon—Is the U.S. Ready?

The federal mask mandate on public transportation, including flights, has been extended until April 18, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Should the guidelines officially expire at that time, some experts fear that it may still be too soon. "Given that all these are indoor spaces that can be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

How Long Will We Wear Masks on Airplanes? Airlines Want to Stop Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Transportation Security Administration has once again extended the federal airplane mask mandate, this time until April 18. President Joe Biden instituted the mask mandate for public transportation via executive order on his first day in office.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Cdc#Pdx#Prevent#Se Portland
CBS News

2 unruly flight passengers could face largest-ever fines from the FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday said it wants to impose its largest-ever fines on two airline passengers involved in violent incidents last summer. The FAA has proposed a civil penalty of $81,950 against a passenger who struck a flight attendant on the head, tried to open a cabin door and headbutted, spit at and tried to kick crew members and passengers even after she was placed in flexible handcuffs. The incident happened on an American Airlines flight last July and the passenger was later arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy