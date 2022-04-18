PDX drops mask mandate after TSA advisory

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Masks will no longer be required at the Portland International Airport as of Monday afternoon.

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, a Port of Portland spokesperson confirmed the changes after local Transportation Security Administration officials advised they would no longer enforce required face-covering directives at PDX — making them optional — following the decision by a federal judge in Florida to nix the Centers for Disease Control and Prevent’s federal transportation mask mandate for travel .

“We recognize that travelers and airport employees will have mixed feelings about this sudden change. We ask that people be kind and respectful of a person’s individual decision to wear a mask or not,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

However, the Biden administration is encouraging people who are traveling to still wear masks on public transit.

The federal judge’s ruling, which voided the CDC’s mandate , came days after the public health agency extended the mask mandate to May 3 amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

