Marinette County, WI

One killed in Marinette County crash

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAGNER, Wisc. (WJMN) – UPDATE: The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died in a single vehicle crash in Marinette County Monday as 71 year old Ronald Knier of the Town of...

WausauPilot

Names released in weekend crash that killed 3 on Hwy. 29

Police have identified the victims in a weekend crash on Hwy. 29 west of Wausau. The crash, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, claimed the life of 21-year-old Sophie Sullivan, of Appleton, and 20-year-old Audrie R. Stephens, also of Appleton. A 38-year-old Medford-area woman, Jennifer A. Krug, also died in the crash.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

UPDATE: Marathon County deaths blamed on fractal burning, ruled accidental

The deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a house fire in southwest Marathon County in April have been ruled accidental, officials said Thursday. The fire was reported the morning of April 6 at a home in the Marathon County town of Day where two bodies were discovered inside. After firefighters discovered what appeared to be signs of foul play, police launched a homicide investigation.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

UPDATE: One arrested after barricaded suspect situation in Marinette

UPDATE: City of Marinette Police say one man was arrested peacefully after an incident that blocked off West Russell Street and Ogden Street on Tuesday night. In a statement, Chief Jon LaCombe says officers were attempting to arrest a 25-year-old Marinette man on an active felony warrant at about 7:15 Tuesday night. Chief LaCombe says the man ran away from officers and went into his home near the intersection of West Russell Street and Ogden, where he barricaded himself in a bedroom.
MARINETTE, WI
The Independent

Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues

Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for April 21, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Valley Morning Star

Weslaco residents dead after two-car crash

SEBASTIAN — State troopers are investigating a two-car crash that left two Weslaco residents dead just south of the Cameron and Willacy County lines. A preliminary investigation found a Chevrolet Spark carrying two passengers was northbound on the wrong side of the road in a no-passing zone on FM 506 when it struck a Chevrolet Camaro at about 5:49 p.m. Wednesday, Sgt. Maria Montalvo, a spokeswoman with the Texas Department of Public Safety, stated Thursday.
WESLACO, TX
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
WIFR

Name released of Wisconsin man found dead in Rock River

ALTOONA, Wis. (WIFR) - Dennis R. Schattie, a 79 year old Altoona, Wis. resident has been identified Monday as the person found by Rockford police near the Rock River last week. Schattie was found dead near Fordam dam Tuesday, April 12 and police deemed his death suspicious due to the...
ALTOONA, WI
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Omaha woman dies after being struck by car near 26th and Lake

OMAHA — A 37-year-old Omaha woman was struck by a car driven by a drunken driver Thursday night and died, Omaha police said Friday. Ashley Dotson was standing near the off ramp of U.S. 75 at Lake Street when she was hit by a 2005 Toyota Corolla just before 10:25 p.m.
