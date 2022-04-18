ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Disappearance of missing Henderson veteran under investigation

By Aaron Chatman
 3 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Family, friends and now police are looking for a 61-year-old Henderson woman who has been missing for nearly a month. The Henderson Police Department says it’s currently investigating the disappearance of Pamela Winchester.

Pamela’s family says the last time they heard from her was over the phone on the morning of March 23. Police say she was traveling alone from her home in Elizabethtown, Illinois to Mitchell, Indiana when she never arrived at her destination.

According to police, she drove a gray 2002 Ford Taurus with an Illinois veteran tag. Additionally, that vehicle was reportedly found vacant in the parking lot of the Circle K Truck Stop, at 3113 U.S. 41 North the same day. Law enforcement officials say that was the last confirmed sighting of Pamela.

Pamela Winchester is a 61-year-old white female, 5’1″ tall, weighs 130lbs, and has shoulder length brown and gray hair. Officials say she was last seen wearing glasses, blue jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

At this time, Pamela’s family says her phone has been off and have not heard back from her. The Henderson Police Department is working alongside the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois to find her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department at (270) 831-1295 .

