Employment: Teen Summer Intern

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The deadline to apply for the Jackson Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program has been extended to Friday, April 1. The annual program offers Jackson youth paid opportunities to develop an array of work skills and experience and aims to foster an environment that teaches work ethics and life skills, while providing exposure to […]
Ability Connection has announced the launch of its summer program for teens with disabilities. Camp Connections provides a comprehensive, meaningful summer program designed for tweens and teenagers with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
PEWAUKEE, Wis.— In the current labor market, companies that hire seasonal workers and teenagers aren’t sure what will be in store this summer. The Chocolate Factory is one of those companies, and said they are unsure of what lies ahead for them. The Milwaukee-area chain ice cream and...
