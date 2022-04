Eddie Jackson eager to show coaches he's all-in originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Eddie Jackson knows he had a down year in 2021. By his own admission, it was probably the worst season of his professional career. There were questions about whether the Bears would keep him, and try to recapture some of his old takeaway magic, or cut him and his $15 million cap. But Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus opted to keep Jackson as they rebuild the defense, and have offered him a clean slate. Jackson says the opportunity feels good.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO