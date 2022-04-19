ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against The Denver Nuggets

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

The Golden State Warriros added Andre Iguodala to the injury report for Game 2 on Monday evening against the Denver Nuggets.

The Golden State Warriros are hosting the Denver Nuggets for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on Monday evening, and for the game they have updated their injury report.

Andre Iguodala had originally not been on the injury report, but he is now listed as doubtful for the game due to a neck injury.

The Warriros won Game 1, so they have a 1-0 series lead over the Nuggets.

The following two contests will be played in Colorado after Monday night.

