ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Patient inhales 1-inch dental drill bit during procedure

By Kent Wainscott
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DPpSW_0fCyLUf300

KENOSHA, Wis. — What began as a routine dental visit landed an Illinois man in a Kenosha hospital after he inhaled the dentist's drill bit.

A rare medical procedure was performed to remove the sharp metal object lodged in the patient's lung.

The CT scan tells the shocking story.

An inch-long dental drill bit was lodged deep in Tom Jozsi's lung.

"How did this happen?" WISN 12's Kent Wainscott asked him.

"Well, I don't know. I was at the dentist getting a tooth filled, and then next thing I know I was told I swallowed this tool," Jozsi said. "I didn't really even feel it going down. All I felt was a cough. When they did the CT scan they realized, you didn't swallow it. You inhaled it."

Doctors believe that inhaling just before he coughed sent the metal object deep into the 60-year-old maintenance worker's airways.

It went so deep, pulmonary expert Dr. Abdul Alraiyes said, that normal scopes couldn't reach it.

"When I saw the cat scan, and where that object is sitting, it was really far down on the right lower lobe of the lung," Alraiyes said.

"What happens if he can't get it out? And the answer really was, part of my lung was going to have to get removed," Jozsi said.

That's when Alraiyes and the Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha team decided to try a newer device — one not designed for removing foreign objects.

"It's more for early detection of cancer, especially lung cancer," Alraiyes said.

"But you knew you could use it for this?" Wainscott asked.

"Exactly right. The reason is this. The size of this catheter," Alraiyes said.

Video of the scan shows the medical team was able to navigate the narrow airways, reach the drill piece and pull it out without any harm to the patient.

"I was never so happy as when I opened my eyes, and I saw him with a smile under that mask shaking a little plastic container with the tool in it," Jozsi said.

Joszki said he now keeps the tool on a shelf at home.

Alraiyes told WISN 12 he has heard from colleagues in Michigan and Ohio who report seeing cases nearly identical to this.

Comments / 2

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nashville News Hub

“I believe she is the smallest baby ever to be born, with this condition, to survive”, Mother says a surgery using magnets helped doctors save the life of her newborn daughter

Mother says doctors performed a surgery and used magnets to save the life of her newborn daughter. The chief of pediatric surgery at the hospital told the parents that their daughter was the smallest baby ever to be born with this condition to survive. It remains unclear what causes this condition. The health officials believe the condition could be caused by abnormalities in the genes, pointing out that many sufferers also have problems with their digestive system, heart and kidneys. According to the medical personnel, the twins were born at the earliest age from which babies have been known to survive outside the womb.
NEBRASKA STATE
Davenport Journal

“The genetic test did not reveal why she developed this kind of condition”, Baby, who was diagnosed with a rare, deadly condition and spent 6 months in a hospital, finally received her life-saving transplant

The 8-month-old baby girl, who was born with a rare condition and spent 6 months in a hospital, finally received her life-saving transplant. The child’s parents said that their daughter was diagnosed with a rare heart disease called dilated cardiomyopathy at around 2 months old. “Our pregnancy was normal and we had an uncomplicated delivery and actually went home with her. So she was with us at home for seven weeks and one night, she wouldn’t feed.” the mother said.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Kenosha, WI
Kenosha, WI
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dental Drill#Lung Cancer#Medical Procedure#Ct
AM 1390 KRFO

Police in Wisconsin Surprise Family After Arresting Delivery Driver

This police department over in eastern Wisconsin really put the 'serve' in their motto to protect and serve!. I've said many times how much respect I have for law enforcement officers. My dad was a police officer for over 30 years back in my hometown in Wisconsin, so I realize what a tough profession it can be to wear the badge and try to keep us safe everyday.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Jorden Welsher sought by US Marshals

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The U.S. Marshals fugitive task force needs help finding 27-year-old Jorden Welsher. Authorities say the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department issued a warrant for Welsher's arrest in 2021. He vanished without a trace. "He’s more or less dropped off from the face of the earth," explained the U.S....
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
97ZOK

OMG! ‘That ’70s Show’ Star Was Spotted In Wisconsin Last Week

I used to watch 'That '70s Show' like my life depended on it. One of the stars from the show was in Kenosha, Wisconsin last week and you probably didn't even know!. Normally, I keep up with which celebrities are coming near my hometown. This one was news to me this morning! If you've never watched 'That '70' Show', it's a classic comedy that never failed to make you laugh!
KENOSHA, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Lucky Motorists Film Wild Elk Herd Crossing Wisconsin Highway

A lot of people don't know that we have wild elk right here in Wisconsin. Elk used to roam all across North America, but they disappeared from Wisconsin back in the 1880s due to hunting and habit losses. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reintroduced elk into the state back in 1995, and then again in 2015. Now there are estimated to be over 400 elk in the state. A couple of lucky motorists got to witness a nice sized herd up close.
WISCONSIN STATE
verywellhealth.com

Diseases With Symptoms Similar to Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in both women and men in the United States. When detected at an earlier stage before it metastasizes (spreads), treatment for lung cancer is more likely to be successful. Many people with lung cancer do not have symptoms until the disease...
CANCER
Davenport Journal

Baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb and spent the first 2 years of her life in hospital, is finally home with her family

The 2-year-old baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb, spent the first 2 years of her life in a hospital fighting for her life. The baby’s doctor said that letting the little girl grow in the PICU under the care of her nurses and medical team helped with her breathing episodes, as her lungs continued to develop. The doctor also said that the physical therapy helped with her muscle rigidity and her lungs seemed to improve as her muscles strengthened.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

CNN

996K+
Followers
145K+
Post
782M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy