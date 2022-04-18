ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Faith Christian Academy- Jacob Joyner

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy name is Jacob Joyner and I am a senior at Faith Christian School in Rocky Mount. I love to learn and am excited to continue my education by pursuing a degree in Music Education. My parents always joke that I came out of the womb singing and haven’t stopped since....

www.witn.com

WITN

Arendell Parrott Academy- Marshall Taylor

My name is Marshall Taylor, and I attend Arendell Parrott Academy. I have a younger brother and a younger sister. I also have two dogs that are crazy and sweet. My hobbies consist of hunting, fishing, playing sports, playing guitar, and sailing. One of my favorite things to do is teach kids how to sail in the summer. I would say my best attribute is being sensitive to how other people feel and then responding in a beneficial way.
SOCCER
WITN

Christ Covenant School- Taylor Anthony

My name is Taylor Anthony and I am a senior this year at Christ Covenant School in Winterville, NC. I have attended Christ Covenant since first grade. I have two little sisters, Emily and Clara, who both attend Christ Covenant as well. I’m so thankful for my school! The love and support from the teachers and administration over the last 12 years have truly changed my life. I like to say I have two great loves, Jesus and running. I have been a member of the CCS Cross Country team since 6th grade. I love to run and more importantly share my love of running with others. I plan to attend UNC Wilmington next year, where I will be a member of their Track and Field team running cross country and track. While I’m going to miss Christ Covenant very much, I’m excited to see where God is leading me on this path. In the future, I hope that I can serve others in a way that lets me give back all I have received.
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

Farmville Central hosting softball tournament in memory of Abby Foster

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville central, Pitt Communtiy College and their communities lost softball player Abby Foster in an accident last year. They are playing a high school tournament in her honor this week in Farmville. Remembering a player who touched so many lives. “I probably wouldn’t be playing for...
FARMVILLE, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Education
City
Faith, NC
City
Rocky Mount, NC
Newberry Observer

MCMS Students of the Month

PROSPERITY — The following students were the Rebels of the Month for March. These students showed the Mindset- 100% Accountable. Team LOAF: Melanie Romero Pacheco, Noah Fulmer; Team MC8: Jadzia McCall, Austin Tarver;Team ROAR: Cade Moore, Hannah White; Team MC Nation: Carmen Dunlap, Clay Bannister; Team Rebel Dynasty: Alon Williams, Elizabeth Castillo-Baro;Team Stars:Gavin Mitchell, Hailyn Elsenheimer; Team Rockets: Natalee Spires, Ian Lestrage; Related Arts: Nataly Guiterrez, Brandon Pelayo Barreda, Yaritzel Calvo Flores, Eric Vazquez Diaz, Abigail Perez Robles, Saulo Miguel Martinez; Team MC: Devin Bogey.
PROSPERITY, SC
WITN

Abby Foster’s family honored as Farmville Central retires her uniform

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Abby Foster Easter Softball Tournament wrapped up Thursday with host Farmville Central beating J.H. Rose 12-5 in the championship game. But a truly special moment happened before the game. The tournament held to remember Abby Foster who died in a car accident last year. The...
FARMVILLE, NC
WITN

Teacher of the Week: Tricia Hurt from C.M. Eppes Middle school

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Teacher of the Week for April 19 is Tricia Hurt from C.M. Eppes Middle School. Hurt said she wanted to follow in her family’s footsteps and enter the field of education following two years in a different career. So, she did just that, working in education for the past eight years in both Durham and Edgecombe counties. She has been at C.M. Eppes Middle School for the past five years.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

People & Places: N.C. Baseball Museum in Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’re a baseball fan, you may be familiar with the names Jim “Catfish” Hunter, Gaylord Perry and Buck Leonard. All three of these stellar athletes are Eastern North Carolina natives that are now inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. You’ll also find their careers enshrined locally. CLICK HERE […]
WILSON, NC
WITN

Ayden-Grifton High School- Chelsea Jolly

My name is Chelsea Jolly. I am 18 years old, and I will be graduating from Ayden-Grifton High School in June 2022. I have a strong support system that consists of my parents, Hubert and Sarah Jolly, sister, Shelby, several extended family members, and my dog. At school, I have participated in the Link Crew and the National Honor Society for the last two years. With these organizations, I have tried to provide a welcoming and warm environment to other students and helped them transition to high school as well as aiding my community in various projects, such as holiday and food drives. Previously, I have volunteered at Cannon Farms Inc. and Rountree Christian Church, organizing churchwide fall festivals and leading our kids ministry. Having the opportunity to participate in these organizations has meant a lot to me because I want to serve my community in any way I can. Outside of school, I enjoy fishing, hunting, cooking, spending time with my precious loved ones, watching sports (anything from the NFL to high school baseball) and binge watching Netflix (my current show is Grey’s Anatomy - we just won’t talk about anything past Season 11). While I am just as eager to make my decision as you all are to hear it, I am still currently in the process of deciding where I will be pursuing a degree in Business - whether that is at Pitt Community College for two years and then transferring, at East Carolina University, or at NC State University.
AYDEN, NC
WITN

Bear Grass Charter School- Caroline Wynn

Hey! My name is Caroline Wynn and I am a senior at Bear Grass Charter School. Over the past four years, I have played a role in leadership positions in several clubs and organizations, while playing volleyball, soccer, and cheerleading. I was raised by my parents, Ronnie and Tracie Wynn, and I have two brothers. I am an active member at Macedonia Christian Church. I plan to attend the University of North Carolina at Wilmington’s Honors College this Fall. In my free time, I enjoy going to the beach, hanging out with friends, and practicing volleyball or soccer. I am so thankful for the support of my family, friends, and teachers at BGCS and I am so excited to see what the future holds! Go Seahawks!
BEAR GRASS, NC

