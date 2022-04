BOSTON -- For Red Sox pitcher Michael Wacha, Sunday’s experience pitching at Fenway Park was much different than his first two outings at the ballpark. In the 2013 World Series, Wacha, who was then a rookie with the Cardinals, started Games 2 and 6 of the Fall Classic in Boston. The Fenway faithful did everything they could to get in his head on those nights, including loudly chanting, “Wa-cha! Wa-cha!” while he was on the mound. Shortly after signing with the Red Sox in November, Wacha described the scene as “bananas.”

