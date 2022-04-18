Prelude Children’s Theater looking for actors, dancers for its production of Disney’s “Newsies Jr.”

Wild Horse Children’s Theater presents the Northern Nevada premiere of “Dear Edwina, Jr.” This heartwarming musical about the joys of growing up will be performed at the Brewery Arts Center Performance Hall on April 1-3 and April 8-10. Thirteen-year-old Edwina Spoonapple is desperate to be part of the Kalamazoo Advice-a-Palooza Festival. While her siblings both have ample evidence of their accomplishments, poor Edwina has no credibility. When a talent scout from the convention visits her hometown, she introduces her musical advice-giving show live from the family garage in hopes of finding her place in the spotlight. A spunky, singing version of Dear Abby, told through a show-within-a-show format, Edwina and her neighborhood friends share wisdom on everything from trying new foods to making new friends through clever, catchy, and poignant songs. The show unfolds like a virtual block party and will delight children, teens, and adults of all ages.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 29 DAYS AGO