Police say a motorist in Steuben County was arrested following a traffic stop. According to a news release, troopers arrested Cheryl Smith for driving while intoxicated. Troopers located a vehicle off the shoulder of State Route 54 and initiated a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Smith who appeared to be intoxicated. She performed standardized field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. Additionally, she was found to have a BAC of .19% which is over double the legal limit.

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY ・ 27 DAYS AGO