Animals blessed in annual Plank Chapel UMC service

KITTRELL — Plank Chapel United Methodist Church Pastor Carolyn Roy once blessed a local goat with poor vision and later, the animal’s eye cleared up.

Maybe, just maybe, there’s something to the annual Blessing of the Animals at Kittrell’s Plank Chapel church beyond human scope.

“So who knows what happens when you bless an animal,” Roy said Saturday morning following this year’s Easter weekend event, after laying the spiritual touch on a host of canines including a chihuahua, schnauzer, pit bull, and Pembroke corgi.

No exotic pets were on the guest list Saturday, as has previously been the case in Roy’s 12 years on the Blessing of the Animals job, but the spirit of dogs like Monica Cash’s American bulldog Kopper more than made up for the lack of diversity.

Kopper, a sturdy and friendly fellow colored white with light brown spots, was perhaps the most vocal and curious participant.

Cash brought Kopper from the Garner area and he was first up to be blessed by Roy, who wore a black vestment, as she would for any other formal worship service. “And may he feel your blessings all year long,” Roy told Kopper, bending over to meet him halfway. The Plank Chapel preacher gently held the dog’s head with both her hands as he looked up at her face and licked his snout.

“Kopper needs a little blessing,” Cash said. “He’s my foster failure. I’ve gotten him back twice now.”

Foster failure refers to the intent for pets to be temporary foster guests before they are taken in for good by those foster owners, like Cash and her husband.

The Cashes kept Kopper when he was 9 months old, but he resurfaced at the age of 2 in a dog pound before Monica again came to his rescue.

Six years later, Kopper’s place remains with the Cashes.

His depth perception is off, he can’t see at night and he’s gluten intolerant. Having to truly care for a pet like Kopper isn’t for everyone, though he seems to have found a permanent home.

Most of the other dogs Roy blessed Saturday were also rescues.

“The reality is God’s creation is something we need to honor and care for,” Roy said. “We weren’t called to have dominion over them. We were called to be stewards of them, and then all of the things that they give back.

“I love the fact that in Nineveh, even the animals repented. There’s stories in scripture of how important God’s creatures are to God. In Romans, it says that all creation is groaning for the reconciliation of the world, that all of creation wants the world to be whole again. [As humans], we need to make that happen.”

Roy has her own pet that requires extra TLC. That’s Indy, a shepherd and cattle dog mix who has undergone multiple surgeries and couldn’t be in attendance for the Blessing of the Animals due to his aggressive behavior towards other dogs. Still, he’s God’s creature, Roy said, and he gives love.

In years past, Roy has blessed a goldfish, duck and horse. Sometimes there are cats that have to stay in their crates until blessing time, as not to stir up a fuss with the dogs.

None of that this year. But there was Kopper, who a few years back watched over Cash as she recuperated from a major surgery, doing his best to fill in as Monica’s caregiver whenever her husband would leave the house.

Once an animal is named, Cash and Roy believe, everything changes. They’re not like livestock or a wild animals. They’re pets. And perhaps even more than that.

“They become a member of the family,” Cash said. “And we’re not the only ones who deserve blessings.”