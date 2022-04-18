ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key performance indicators: April 19

By Neal Freyman
 3 days ago

Stat: The Problem with Jon Stewart is that nobody is watching it. The first episode of Stewart’s show on AppleTV+ was seen by 180,000 US homes, but by the fifth ep, viewership had dropped to ~40,000, according...

Netflix stock collapses 36% in a warning to the streaming industry

On a new Netflix show, top bakers make celebrity judges decide, Is It Cake?. But maybe a more relevant question for Netflix is, is it toast?. The streaming company’s stock collapsed 35% yesterday, wiping out $54 billion in market value and marking its worst trading day since 2004. The proximate cause is Netflix’s shocking earnings report Tuesday afternoon, in which it revealed it lost subscribers in Q1 when investors expected a gain.
GAMINGbible

Netflix Responds To Drop In Subscribers By Cancelling Even More Projects

Netflix has responded to its recent drop in subscribers by announcing its intention to cancel a number of highly antipcated original shows. If you've been paying attention over the last week, you'll know that Netflix isn't having the best time right now. The streaming giant revealed in its latest earnings report that subscriptions were down 200,000 in total from last quarter, the biggest loss the company has seen in nearly 10 years.
Why an ad-supported tier on Netflix was inevitable

In this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes—and in the case of streaming video services, ad-supported tiers. This week, Netflix became the last of the big streaming hold-outs to bow to the advertising gods after reporting that it had lost subscribers for the first time in more than a decade.
Roku is the latest media company to roll out a clean room

As Roku pushes into original content to attract advertiser dollars during this year’s upfronts, it’s also debuting a technical offering to attract investment: a clean room. The streaming platform’s clean room, which rolled out this week, offers advertisers and agencies the ability to compare their own aggregated data...
CNN+ shuts down less than a month after launch

Warner Bros. Discovery said yesterday it’s shutting down the roughly three-week-old streaming service, CNN+. We get it, newborns freak us out, too, but this sudden move by the newly merged media behemoth is further proof that consumers are over signing up for new subscriptions for the heck of it.
Spotify says goodbye to live-audio creator fund

Last summer, Spotify announced that it would start a fund to help live-audio creators monetize. But less than a year later, the audio giant emailed applicants telling them the program is no more, according to Podnews. This doesn’t mean the end of Spotify’s live-audio endeavor, however: This week, the streaming...
Elon Musk hints at tender offer for Twitter

Elon Musk had Twitter users fill in the blank when he tweeted “____ is the Night” on Tuesday. Since decoding Musk’s social posts counts as journalism now, many are speculating that his tweet is a reference to F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel Tender Is the Night and, simultaneously, his intention to make a “tender offer” for Twitter.
The hottest ’90s trend, according to the Fed

A journey through the annals of personal finance history. November 15, 1994: What a time to be alive. TLC’s second album, CrazySexyCool, dropped. Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You was just a few weeks old. And the Fed, led by Alan Greenspan, hiked interest rates by 75 basis points, from 4.75% to 5.5%.
Coworking with Michele Vakiener

On Wednesdays, we wear pink spotlight Retail Brew’s readers. Want to be featured in an upcoming edition? Click here to introduce yourself. Michele Vakiener’s life in retail started in print production at Delia*s—fittingly so, as it was the first mail-order catalog she had ever ordered from. A few roles later, Vakiener landed at New York & Company, focusing on window marketing. One eye-opening project, she told us, was helping create visuals for Happy x Nature, the retailer’s collection with Kate Hudson; the collab’s focus on sustainability extended to its marketing and introduced Vakiener to greener substrates and more eco-friendly production processes. Now, she brings that mindset to retailers like Gap and Macy’s, working as an account executive for sustainable green printing at Orora Visual.
Variety

Mercedes LeAnza, Lead Creative Producer at Amazon Studios, Dies at 40

Click here to read the full article. Mercedes Angelica LeAnza, a film and television producer who had been serving as a lead creative producer at Amazon Studios and Prime Video, died on April 10 of bile duct cancer. She was 40. Born on Nov. 12, 1981 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago to Sandra Voris LeAnza, LeAnza relocated to California with her mother and brother, Kyle, after her parents’ divorce. After living in Los Angeles, the family moved to San Mateo, where LeAnza completed high school. LeAnza attended Loyola Marymount University, where she graduated with honors in theater arts and...
