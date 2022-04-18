Key performance indicators: April 19

On Wednesdays, we wear pink spotlight Retail Brew’s readers. Want to be featured in an upcoming edition? Click here to introduce yourself. Michele Vakiener’s life in retail started in print production at Delia*s—fittingly so, as it was the first mail-order catalog she had ever ordered from. A few roles later, Vakiener landed at New York & Company, focusing on window marketing. One eye-opening project, she told us, was helping create visuals for Happy x Nature, the retailer’s collection with Kate Hudson; the collab’s focus on sustainability extended to its marketing and introduced Vakiener to greener substrates and more eco-friendly production processes. Now, she brings that mindset to retailers like Gap and Macy’s, working as an account executive for sustainable green printing at Orora Visual.

