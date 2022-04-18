ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladstone, OR

Public housing in Gladstone to be named Tukwila Springs

By Cassandra Roshu
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UEtAq_0fCxpz7H00 Clackamas County's Webster Road project to honor Native language's chinuk wawa word for hazelnut

Metro Affordable Housing Bond funds are constructing a new purpose for a former congregate care facility in Gladstone, naming the building Tukwila Springs. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRAvF_0fCxpz7H00

Clackamas County is 80% complete with the 18000 Webster Road Redevelopment project, which is rehabilitating the facility into 48 residential studios available for low-income and homeless seniors above age 50.

A year ago, the Clackamas County Housing Board decided to name the project Tukwila Springs, which is the chinuk wawa word for hazelnut and honors the natural springs and filbert trees that surround the area. Chinuk wawa is a trade language that was used by Clackamas Native peoples and by Native Americans in British Columbia and the Pacific Northwest in the 1800s and early 1900s, consisting of elements from other languages including Chinookan, Nootkan, Canadian French and English. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WJisK_0fCxpz7H00

Historians can consult a chinuk wawa dictionary, and efforts have been made by the Grand Ronde Tribe to revitalize their language. Sara Thompson, a press contact for the Grand Ronde, described the Clackamas tribal language as "sleeping" rather than completely gone. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06mo6j_0fCxpz7H00

"By connecting names of developments and places to the land's original inhabitants, we are given the opportunity to learn about those who once called these places home," Thompson said.

Kim Huey, a Gladstone historian, connected the naming of Tukwila Springs with tribes researching and bringing back their languages. Huey said once all of these different tribes were removed to the Grand Ronde reservation, they were mixed together and forcibly integrated into American culture, which sought to destroy Native culture and active speaking of Native languages. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FZtQq_0fCxpz7H00

Along with emphasizing the geographical and linguistic culture tied to the location, Tukwila Springs will also highlight the tribe's walk through hardship. According to Huey, they had dwindled down to 150 residents in the mid 1800s and faced near-starvation since they fished and gathered food resources, but did not farm.

In its affordable-housing projects, Metro emphasized its priority to advance racial equity and serve demographic groups who are not well-served by the private housing market. According to Clackamas County, the facility will also house people facing and at risk of homelessness.

"The Tribe's hope is that those who will call this development home will take the opportunity to understand more about the Tribe and our ancestors who once resided in the area," Thompson said.

Funding for the $19.4 million project has $6.4 million coming from Low Income Housing Tax Credits, $5.5 million from Metro Affordable Housing Bond, $4.7 million from private funds, $2.4 million from Permanent Supportive Housing and $400,000 from Clackamas County HOME funds. The project is due to be completed by mid-June, and a grand opening will be held in late July.

Comments / 0

Related
Clackamas Review

Oak Lodge citizens consider potential annexation into Gladstone

Study considers financial implications of proposal after Milwaukie option found significant tax increase.Oak Lodge Governance Project members will hear an in-depth presentation on the financial effects of a possible annexation of the Oak Lodge area into the city of Gladstone. A previous study determined last summer that taxes would increase significantly for approximately 28,000 residents of Oak Lodge if they became part of Milwaukie or a new city. Now the governance project has conducted a financial investigation of potential tax rates and city service levels if the entire Oak Lodge community were to annex into Gladstone, which currently has a lower...
GLADSTONE, OR
KWQC

Davenport council approves sale of public housing

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After Wednesday’s Davenport City Council meeting, the path is officially clear for selling more than 20 city owned buildings to local nonprofits. Three non-profit organizations and the city share the goal of keeping the properties as affordable housing. Ecumenical Housing Development Group, Vera French Housing, and Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities were waiting on the result of the vote, while preparing for the work that still lies ahead.
DAVENPORT, IA
Clackamas Review

Oak Lodge resident: Public input is sorely needed for library

Mark Elliott: The Task Force is grappling to reach an agreement that can be presented to Clackamas County commissioners.As a member of the Concord School Library and Community Center Task Force and a Board member of the Oak Grove Community Council, I feel it is my duty to provide update information to the community on recent activities regarding the status of the Oak Lodge Library, Community Center and park to be located at the Concord School site. The Task Force, in an effort to provide clear recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners on the design of the project...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Grand Ronde continues demolition of Willamette Falls buildings

Despite lack of progress on public riverwalk project, tribal owner of former papermill site forges ahead with plansWeeks after withdrawing from the partnership to build a riverwalk and restore public access to Willamette Falls in Oregon City, the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde began its next round of demolition activities on the former Blue Heron papermill. On April 4, the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde started enacting demolition plans that include four structures in Oregon City — the water filtration plant, millwright shop, auto shop and carpentry shop — less than a month after the tribe sent a March 18...
OREGON CITY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gladstone, OR
Government
County
Clackamas County, OR
City
Gladstone, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Clackamas County, OR
Government
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Oregon City must build roads before building more houses

Tom Geil: Increased traffic and less safety for residents along Holcomb Boulevard is upon usIt's been coming for years: The nightmare of increased traffic and less safety for residents all along Holcomb Boulevard is upon us, but even more so for the residents of the Trail View neighborhood. After three unsuccessful annexation attempts — in 2008, 2010 and 2012 — it was only after Gov. Kate Brown usurped local control by signing Senate Bill 1573 that the Park Place annexation became a reality, the largest in Oregon City history at 92 acres. A willing mayor and commissioners, anxious for...
OREGON CITY, OR
Sheridan Media

Commission Names Depositories for Public Funds

The Sheridan County Commission has passed a resolution that designates the official depositories for public funds. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller said this is an annual happening. Commissioner Nick Siddle made a motion to designate the financial institutions. The commission has also ratified a number of mortgage agreements in the...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
103.7 THE LOON

Field House Proposed for Cold Spring

COLD SPRING -- There is a plan to bring a new field house to Cold Spring. Drew VanLoy is the President of the Cold Spring Baseball Association. He says they want to build the field house next to the baseball field where there is currently a skating park and a basketball court.
COLD SPRING, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Supportive Housing#Public Housing#Housing Projects#Uban Construction#Clackamas Native#Native Americans#Chinookan#Nootkan#Canadian#French#The Grand Ronde Tribe
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie on track to collect over $1M in rent from credit union

City purchases Advantis building for $6.5 million, then leases it back for extended periodMilwaukie will collect more than $1 million in rent from Advantis Credit Union after buying Advantis' building for $6.5 million in June 2020. Advantis' property is slated for use as a City Hall but Milwaukie officials have leased it back to the credit union since purchasing it. Advantis has been paying Milwaukie $42,000 a month in rent since selling the building to the city, and it's expected to move out by the end of the year after paying Milwaukie about $1.26 million. Advantis had originally agreed to...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County wants to know: Do you want lower trailer fees?

Hearings at 10 a.m. on March 31, April 21 will review proposed reduction in registration costClackamas County is holding two public hearings this spring to garner community input on a forthcoming amendment to reduce its vehicle registration fee for utility trailers from $30 annually to $5 annually. As previously reported, commissioners directed staff in January to begin a countywide transition to a reduced annual trailer registration fee on utility trailers — transporting horses, boats and other cargo — following complaints from residents that the current $30 yearly bill is too large. A $5 annual charge was proposed by the local...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Bring Play to Milwaukie Bay partners businesses, foundation

Residents hope to raise $50,000 for completion of park on waterfront, near downtown area's MAX light-rail stationLisa Gunion-Rinker doesn't need a crystal ball to see the future of Milwaukie Bay Park: children will play in the water feature, watched by their parents sitting under shady trees; people will walk on trails connecting to the Trolley Trail and Springwater Trail; and audiences will take in plays and concerts in the amphitheater. However, help from the community is needed to bring Milwaukie Bay Park to life, and this month there will be "a great opportunity for people to support local businesses to...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Gladstone resident: Mayor bears responsibility for political mess

Patrick Smith: Tammy Stempel refuses to accept city-attorney opinion regarding Matt TracyThe flames of dysfunction have been fanned again in Gladstone. At a recent meeting Councilor Greg Alexander had a heated exchange with the city attorney demanding that Councilor Matt Tracy be removed from office. Alexander's request came from Tracy leaving a previous meeting, in a huff, saying that he would be resigning. The city attorney responded forcefully, more than once, that Alexander's demand had no legal basis. At the end of the rancorous meeting featuring Alexander's demands, the council, including the mayor, agreed 7-0 to a facilitated meeting...
GLADSTONE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County deliberates firework ban, plans to decide by May

Commissioners, fire chiefs discuss plan to alert residents of potential firework regulations in advance of July 4Clackamas County Commissioners this week discussed the potential for a temporary firework ban during high heat periods in unincorporated zones, deciding to monitor Oregon Department of Forestry data through April and reconvene with Clackamas Fire authorities before May 1 to determine an official plan and outreach strategy. As part of commissioners' efforts to alert residents earlier ahead of July 4 than in 2021 of the county's official plan for regulations potentially imposed in unincorporated areas during the upcoming fire season, the board on Tuesday...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Opinion: ODOT pedestrian bridge is tolling 'consolation prize'

Paul Edgar: How many of the more than 100,000 daily crossings of the Willamette River will choose to reroute their trips?ODOT's proposed bike/pedestrian bridge between Oregon City and West Linn is another example of its non-essential priorities. What's more important? Having the ability to use the I-205 Abernethy Bridge without paying a toll, or having the ability to walk and/or ride a bike across a new pedestrian bridge? ODOT is studying having a $2 toll just to cross the I-205 bridge in peak hours. If you had a choice to get across the Willamette River and not pay a...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County launching free legal record expungement clinics

New service helping to remove many non-violent and low-level offenses from public viewClean Slate Clackamas, a free service offering "expungement," or removal, of non-violent misdemeanors and low-level felony charges from legal records, is set to open its first clinic this month in Oregon City. Launched by Clackamas Workforce Partnership, a nonprofit workforce development board for the county, the expungement program will host free clinics every other Monday beginning April 11 at Children, Family & Community Connections, 112 11th St. "Clean Slate Clackamas aims to increase access to justice, education and career training by helping to remove the lasting impacts of...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Oak Lodge Water authority request gets green light from county

Commissioners offer preliminary decision on perpetual district boundary, pending May 5 hearing.Dozens of advocates for creating an authority for Oak Lodge Water Services waited nervously in the county commission's hearing room on April 14, fearing another delay by Clackamas County's elected officials. Instead of more disappointment, the OLWS boosters applauded as the county commissioners unanimously approved a preliminary order to create the authority. Another hearing is scheduled for May 5 to finalize OLWS's perpetual boundaries for providing sewer and drinking-water services for the unincorporated area between Milwaukie and Gladstone. Clackamas County officials last fall asked OLWS to hold additional public...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County officials concerned about spike in garbage rates

Metro budget proposes 67% increase in solid waste disposal fees between 2020-27A forthcoming Metro budget featuring a proposed 67% increase in solid waste disposal fees between 2020 and 2027 has drawn concern from Clackamas County commissioners, who requested Metro provide additional details and regional collaboration opportunities before adopting the budget on May 5. According to Metro officials, the office annually analyzes projected service and activity costs and forecasts whether or not revenues from existing fee levels can support current solid waste management services. Metro's Waste Prevention and Environmental Services expenses increase over time due to cost drivers including service demand,...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
City Limits

Opinion: Restoring Public Trust to Public Housing

‘The Public Trust would at long last empower NYCHA to leverage debt, allowing it to deploy capital funds quickly, cut through antiquated procurement rules, and make measurable improvements in the lives of hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers.’. As hopes for a comprehensive Build Back Better package have faded, many...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Clackamas Review

Gladstone resident gets lifesaving award for makeshift tourniquet

John Cerda uses his belt to stanch bleeding after Costco co-worker was run over by a forklift.John Cerda, a forklift driver at Costco in Clackamas, knew that no one was joking around when he heard persistent yells of "help, help" as crews moved pallet deliveries of merchandise at 3 a.m. "There was such a force behind those screams that it was clear someone needed help for real," Cerda said. Cerda rushed over to see his 54-year-old co-worker Jeremy Bottler's foot pinned under a forklift's back wheel. Costco employee Amy Boden held Bottler, reassuring him that "it's OK to scream" and...
GLADSTONE, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
74
Followers
1K+
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.clackamasreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy