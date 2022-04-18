ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo says newborn son has died, twin daughter survives

By Associated Press, Justyn Melrose
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media to say one of his newborn twins has died.

The Manchester United striker writes in a post also signed by his partner Georgina Rodriguez, “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.”

It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.

Ronaldo announced last year that the couple was expecting twins.

Ronaldo already had four children.

