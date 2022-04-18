ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilsonville, OR

Egg scramble: Kids enjoy Community Egg Hunt event in Memorial Park

By Corey Buchanan
Wilsonville Spokesman
Wilsonville Spokesman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CR3Nl_0fCxheXa00 The event was hosted by the Wilsonville Parks and Recreation Department over the weekend.

Hundreds of kids in the Wilsonville community — and their parents —showed up early Saturday morning, April 16, for the chance to collect as many candy-and-prize-filled eggs as they could during the annual Community Egg Hunt at Memorial Park the day before Easter.

The event was hosted by the Wilsonville Parks and Recreation Department and assisted by sponsorships from local businesses and organizations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ikP0U_0fCxheXa00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AYzEF_0fCxheXa00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXKVu_0fCxheXa00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dhXbv_0fCxheXa00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qJsVY_0fCxheXa00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tMlrA_0fCxheXa00

Wilsonville Spokesman

Krecklow honored with Wilsonville Rotary's First Citizen award

The award was announced at Wilsonville Rotary's 2022 Heart of Gold Dinner and Auction on Friday night at Langdon Farms Golf ClubThe 2022 Wilsonville First Citizen is Lisa Krecklow. The Wilsonville volunteer extraordinaire is known for working behind the scenes to make things happen — whether making sure graduating seniors have a night to remember and Girl Scouts can remain on track despite the COVID-19 pandemic, or restarting concessions at sporting events as a way to raise money for school equipment and scholarships. "Lisa is the kind of person who is able to engage and organize many different parents and...
WILSONVILLE, OR
ABOUT

The Wilsonville Spokesman is the best source of news for local residents based on the City of Wilsonville’s annual community engagement survey. The Spokesman offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in Wilsonville.

 http://www.wilsonvillespokesman.com

