Egg scramble: Kids enjoy Community Egg Hunt event in Memorial Park

The event was hosted by the Wilsonville Parks and Recreation Department over the weekend.

Hundreds of kids in the Wilsonville community — and their parents —showed up early Saturday morning, April 16, for the chance to collect as many candy-and-prize-filled eggs as they could during the annual Community Egg Hunt at Memorial Park the day before Easter.

The event was hosted by the Wilsonville Parks and Recreation Department and assisted by sponsorships from local businesses and organizations.