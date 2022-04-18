ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halo (Season 1 Episode 5) Paramount+, trailer, release date

By Marsha Dizon
startattle.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the run and out of options, Kwan and Soren have a difference of opinion. Startattle.com – Halo | Paramount+. With the possibility of finding the mysterious Halo on everyone’s minds, John makes a horrible discovery; the war rears its ugly head. Network: Paramount+. Release date: April...

www.startattle.com

Comments / 0

IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in April 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Russian Doll” Season 2 (available April 20) Best Reason to Watch: You remember “Russian Doll” Season 1, right? Natasha Lyonne’s half-hour time loop comedy scored 13 Emmy nominations (and won three) after its breakout debut in February 2019. Co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland (the latter of whom also directed four episodes), “Russian Doll” follows sweet birthday baby Nadia (Lyonne) as she lives through her 36th DOB again and again, always ending with her unfortunate (and oft-amusing) demise. While the first season appeared to close that loop, Season 2 restarts the insanity...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Where to Watch ‘Outer Range’: Cast, Release Date, How To Watch Josh Brolin’s ‘Outer Range’ Online

The untamable wilderness collides with an unfathomable mystery in the intriguing new Prime Video thriller Outer Range. Debuting Friday, April 15 on Amazon, the series follows Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher who discovers an incomprehensible mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. Embroiled in a fight for his land and family, Royal is coping with the disappearance of a loved one as well as the arrival of a mysterious black void in his pasture. Also starring Lili Taylor, Imogen Poots, and Schitt’s Creek standout Noah Reid, the first two episodes debut Friday, April 15 on Prime Video, with two new installments premiering weekly on the streamer (more on that below).
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead spinoff show to bring back classic villain

Walking Dead spoilers follow. Samantha Morton is the latest star set to join the cast of Tales of the Walking Dead. Although little is known about her upcoming storyline, Morton will be reprising her role as Alpha, who featured as one of the villains of The Walking Dead (via The Hollywood Reporter).
TV SERIES
Popculture

CBS Reveals Fates of 'NCIS', 'NCIS: Los Angeles' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i'

CBS has announced that every NCIS franchise will return to the network for the 2022-2023 television season. With NCIS' 20th season renewal, it will tie Gunsmoke for the status of the third longest-running U.S. primetime drama. CBS has also picked up the show's spinoffs, NCIS: Hawai'i, for a second season, and NCIS: Los Angeles, for a 14th season. According to the company, NCIS continues to be one of the most-watched shows on network television, averaging 11.11 million viewers this season.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Adding Recurring Character Starting in Season 19 Finale

The NCIS Season 19 finale will introduce a new character who will later play a big part in the upcoming 20th season. Meet the Parents star Teri Polo was cast as the ex-wife of Gary Cole's character, hinting that NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker's personal life will be featured in future episodes. CBS picked up NCIS for Season 20 last month.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Neighborhood’: Meg DeLoatch Exits As Showrunner Of CBS Comedy Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Meg DeLoatch has left CBS’ The Neighborhood after serving as executive producer and showrunner on the current fourth season, which has wrapped production. Search is under way for a new showrunner of the popular multi-camera comedy, which already has been renewed for a fifth season. DeLoatch will focus on development under her overall deal with The Neighborhood producer CBS Studios. Family Reunion creator/executive producer DeLoatch joined The Neighborhood last June, replacing series creator/executive producer/showrunner Jim Reynolds, who exited the comedy series, headlined by Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, at the end of Season 3. Changes...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Releases Hulk vs. Thor Trailer

The brawl to end them all kicks off in a new trailer for Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War, a five-part crossover event between Marvel's Hulk and Thor solo series. The crossover comes from writer Donny Cates, who is penning Hulk and Thor, and artist Martin Coccolo, with covers by legendary artist Gary Frank. Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War's trailer gets fans caught up on the individual adventures taking place in the Jade Giant and God of Thunder's titles, while setting the stage for an epic clash in their long-running feud. By the time the event has concluded, Hulk and Thor will be forever changed.
COMICS
TVLine

TVLine Items: Timeless Vet Leads CBS Pilot, With Love Renewed and More

Click here to read the full article. Timeless alum Malcolm Barrett is trading the time machine for The Hug Machine. The actor will star in the aforementioned CBS comedy pilot as Dan, a dad who gets a second chance to save both his marriage and his flailing rock career when his band unintentionally finds success in the raucous, cutthroat world of children’s music, our sister site Deadline reports. Additionally, Bones vet Michaela Conlin has joined the project as Dan’s ex-wife Tara, a pediatric cardiologist who wishes her ex-husband could have grown up when they were still together. Ready for some more recent newsy...
TV SERIES
startattle.com

Father Stu (2022 movie) Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, trailer, release date

Father Stu is the true-to-life story of boxer-turned-priest Stuart Long. Startattle.com – Father Stu 2022. This movie is an uplifting drama about a lost soul who finds his purpose in an unexpected place. When an injury ends his amateur boxing career, Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg) moves to L.A. dreaming of stardom. While working as a supermarket clerk, he meets Carmen (Teresa Ruiz), a Catholic Sunday School teacher. Determined to win her over, the longtime agnostic starts going to church to impress her. But surviving a terrible motorcycle accident leaves him wondering if he can use his second chance to help others find their way, ultimately leading him to realization that he is meant to be a Catholic priest. Despite a health crisis and the skepticism of Church officials and his estranged parents (Mel Gibson & Jacki Weaver), Stu pursues his vocation with courage and compassion, inspiring countless others along the way.
RELIGION
Deadline

‘Game Of Thrones’ Alum Rosabell Laurenti Sellers Set For Recurring Role In Disney+ Series ‘Willow’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Game Of Thrones alum Rosabell Laurenti Sellers is a new name in the cast of anticipated Disney+ and Lucasfilm series Willow. In the TV spinoff of the 1980s fantasy classic, which is now in post-production, a princess assembles a party to join her on a quest to rescue her twin brother. Among previously revealed cast are Tony Revolori, Amer Chadha-Patel , Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman and Warwick Davis. And as we revealed last week, the casting of Talisa Garcia marks the first time Lucasfilm has cast a trans actor in one of its productions. Much like she did...
MOVIES
startattle.com

Along for the Ride (2022 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date

The summer before college, Auden (Emma Pasarow) meets the mysterious Eli (Belmont Cameli), a fellow insomniac. While the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a nightly quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted. Startattle.com – Along for the Ride 2022.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

Dark Winds - First Look Promo, Key Art + Premiere Date Announced

New York, NY - April 18, 2022 - AMC and AMC+ today released the trailer and key art of its upcoming original series, Dark Winds. The noir thriller, based on the iconic Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman, premieres Sunday, June 12 on AMC and AMC+ with two episodes. One new episode will debut every Sunday on AMC, and AMC+ subscribers will have advance access to an additional episode each week, beginning June 19.
COMICS
startattle.com

Charmed (Season 4 Episode 3) “Unlucky Charmed” trailer, release date

Mel suddenly finds herself haunted by memories of her mysterious breakup with Ruby, while Maggie’s demon-hunting habit puts strain on her relationship with Jordan. Startattle.com – Charmed | The CW. Harry tries to train the newest Charmed One, but gets derailed when they all must focus on a...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Actor Teases 'Special' Episode With Ducky

Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard will make at least one more appearance on NCIS before Season 19 wraps. Brian Dietzen, who plays NCIS Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jimmy Palmer, shared a photo from the NCIS set with actor David MacCallum. The legendary Man From U.N.C.L.E. star is credited as a main cast member but has only appeared in a handful of episodes in recent years.
TV SERIES

