WWE

Satnam Singh explains why he signed with AEW over WWE

By Ian Carey
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSatnam Singh says he chose to sign with AEW over WWE in order to make history for Indian wrestlers in the promotion. The 7ft 3inch former basketball player spoke with Ruby Arora recently and commented on what led to his decision. "I had given trials for WWE as well...

www.yardbarker.com

Financial World

Sasha Banks recalls Dean Ambrose from AEW to WWE

In recent months one of the greatest characters of All Elite Wrestling, Jon Moxley, well known throughout the pro-wrestling world for his time in WWE as Dean Ambrose, has had to leave the TV screens of Dynamite and Rampage, for undergo a long period of rehabilitation from alcohol, with the former world champion of the federation of Khans and the federation of McMahon, who understood how the time had come to give us a cut with these substances.
WWE
ComicBook

Roman Reigns Breaks Character After His First WWE Match Since WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns competed in his first singles match since WrestleMania 38 in Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, successfully defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. "The Tribal Chief" took the mic after the bout and broke character, saying, "It's been one hell of a month. This is the first time I've been back in the ring since WrestleMania... It's been a crazy month, a crazy two weeks to process what's going on... But I just want to say right now, with the turnout, with the energy that [the crowd] brought, you made it really easy for all of us doing this, all of us WWE Superstars. And I think it makes us very proud and privileged to have the opportunity to do what we do for the greatest fans in the world. So, don't put this on social media because I'll deny it and say it's a hologram, but on behalf of everybody in the back, I want to say thank you.
ERIE, PA
Financial World

Becky Lynch: "That's why I don't appear on Raw anymore"

Becky Lynch has increasingly become one of the faces of WWE in recent years, especially since 2018 when she began her real climb to success by stopping looking at others and thinking only of herself. Since that time she has always done a great job in the ring and as a storyline narrator and actress, part of the professional wrestling that she loves more than anything else, even more than fighting in the ring, as she told TV Insider.
SYRACUSE, NY
Yardbarker

Becky Lynch Explains Why She Hasn’t Been On WWE RAW Since WrestleMania 38 Loss

Becky Lynch is a Man with a plan. WWE posted a new video with Becky Lynch, who was in Syracuse for a “Sunday Stunner” live event this weekend. Lynch explained why she hasn’t been back on WWE TV since losing her RAW Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38, noting that she’s just not ready to be seen without a title.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Big Heel Turn Takes Place On WWE Raw, Tag Team Breaks Up

They say that anything can happen when you watch Monday Night Raw, and this week fans saw Sasha Banks and Naomi put the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on the line against Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. Unfortunately for Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan they weren’t able to capture...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Veteran Wrestler Reportedly Done With WWE

A number of wrestlers have parted ways with WWE over the last few years, and now it seems that another name is gone. Fightful Select reports that Kushida is done with the company. It’s being reported that his deal expired, but it’s not clear if WWE offered him a new one. At least one person believed that it was a “budget cut release.”
WWE
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Breaks Character, Thanks Fans at Saturday’s WWE Live Event (Video)

Roman Reigns took a minute to drop his character and thank the fans at Saturday night’s WWE live event, and video is online. Reigns delivered the promo following his match with Drew McIntyre at the Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Erie, Pennsylvania, and you can see the video below, in which Reigns asks fans not to post it on social media (so much for that) and that he’d claim it was a hologram if it popped up.
ERIE, PA
stillrealtous.com

WWE Told Current AEW Star They Were “Average At Best”

The wrestling landscape has certainly changed over the last few years with the emergence of All Elite Wrestling, and following Tony Khan’s purchase of ROH it seems that there are plenty of options for wrestlers. But back in 2009 Brian Cage was trying to climb the ladder in WWE before the company released him.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AJ Styles Reveals Who Is Responsible For Him Joining WWE

Back in 2016 there were rumors leading up to the Royal Rumble pay-per-view that AJ Styles could be joining WWE, and when the show aired The Phenomenal One arrived. Since joining the company AJ Styles has on to become a Grand Slam Champion, and he recently told Wrestling Inc. that Triple H is the one who brought him to WWE.
WWE
PWMania

Jim Ross Thinks MJF Will Become AEW World Heavyweight Champion This Year

Jim Ross recently talked about MJF’s potential on his Grilling JR podcast. According to the WWE Hall Of Famer, Ross thinks MJF is a future World Heavyweight Champion and it will come in 2022. “MJF will definitely be the AEW Worlds Champion at some point in time,” Ross said....
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Update On Kushida’s Future Following WWE Exit

The belief within WWE is that Kushida is going to be returning to New Japan Pro Wrestling at some stage in June, following his WWE departure, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. It was reported earlier this week by Fightful Select that Kushida had...
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star Possibly Working With Tony Khan’s Ring of Honor

During an interview with James Lascuola of PW Ponderings, former WWE star Maria Kanellis talked about possibly having a role with Tony Khan’s Ring of Honor:. “There has been some communication of trying to figure out a way… he [Khan] has reached out to me and now we’re just trying to find a time to get on the phone and discuss things further. I’m hopeful that happens soon. I’m thankful and appreciative that he even reached out to me because I love Ring of Honor. A piece of my soul might have died a little bit when I was released from the company last year because last year was so fulfilling and I loved working with that division. I’m hopeful that we do find a time to communicate and a lot of our friends are trying to make sure we get in touch. I will keep everybody posted as things come into play.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H On WWE NXT Superstars Going To AEW

WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque says he’s happy for the former WWE NXT Superstars who went to AEW, if they have great gigs in their post-WWE careers. Triple H spoke with Chris Vannini of The Atlantic during WrestleMania...
WWE
411mania.com

Tony Khan Could See a Big AEW and ROH Crossover Event Happening One Day

Tony Khan is the owner of both AEW and ROH, and he says he could see a day when both rosters come together for a big event. Khan was the guest on Robbie Fox’s My Mom’s Basement podcast and when asked about the idea of seeing AEW stars CM Punk and Bryan Danielson face off in a ROH ring, he said that makes more sense in AEW but he could see a big crossover go down.
WWE
411mania.com

KUSHIDA Reportedly Returning to NJPW in June

– As previously reported, former WWE Cruiserweight champion KUSHIDA is out at WWE after his contract apparently expired. Dave Meltzer reported more details on KUSHIDA’s exit, including what’s next for him, today’s Wrestling Observer Radio. According to Meltzer, KUSHIDA’s exit was due to his three-year WWE contract...
WWE
411mania.com

Jay Lethal on Being Paired With Sonjay Dutt in AEW

– During a recent interview with Casual Conversations, AEW star Jay Lethal discussed joining AEW, Tony Khan buying ROH, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Jay Lethal on being pared with Sonjay Dutt: “That idea was presented to me and it was quite a shock when it was presented. All I can think of is, we’re always together, we ride to the shows together, sometimes, when my match is done, I could go back to the hotel, but I stay until the very end because Sonjay is one of the producers and he has to stay until the end. I think it’s a case of, everyone sees us together, they know that we’re real-life friends and ‘man, these two would be cool together.’ That’s as much info as I can give you because the idea was presented to me and why would I turn that down? I would love to work with my best friend. It was maybe sparked because whenever you see us at AEW, we’re always together.”
WWE
Wrestling World

Vince Russo opens up on Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes' return to WWE was one of the most surprising events of 2022. After a six-year absence, 'The American Nightmare' signed a multi-year deal with the Stamford federation and made his debut at WrestleMania 38. In the biggest event of the year, the former AEW star defeated Seth Rollins,...
WWE
Wrestling World

Natalya Talks About Being a WWE Producer

Natalya was on the Wilde On podcast. Over there, she spoke about possibly becoming a WWE producer in the future. Natalya has spent nearly 15 years of her life in the WWE and has wrestled more matches than any other woman in the history of WWE. Her husband, TJ Wilson...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Gangrel Believes Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return Gives AEW Credability

MLW’s Gangrel recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily about Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare left AEW to make his WWE return and made his comeback at WrestleMania 38, defeating Seth Rollins. The former Brood star believes that it likely came down to a business decision.
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE has not yet determined who will beat Roman Reigns

In the main event of the second night dedicated to Wrestlemania 38, Roman Reigns won the sensational match wanted by WWE to decree his new Undisputed Universal Champion on the main roster, with the first champion to come out of Wrestlemania with both belts as the world champion of both rosters.
WWE

