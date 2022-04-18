ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attempted robbery suspect arrested in Beverly Hills after pursuit

By Edwin Folven
Cover picture for the articleRexford Drive in Beverly Hills was closed for approximately 30 minutes on Monday morning as officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Los Angeles Division investigated an attempted robbery. LAPD spokesman Jeff Lee said...

KTLA

Man shot during attempted robbery in West Hollywood

An attempted robbery in West Hollywood ended Saturday morning with a shooting. It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on the 8200 block of Sunset Boulevard in the Hollywood Hills West neighborhood. Authorities say a man was walking in the area when he was approached by another man who attempted to rob him. During some sort […]
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Bakersfield Now

Missing teen found, returned home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) Aubrielle Sandoval was returned home today and is safe, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. --- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Stine Road, near Ridgeview High School. Aubrielle Sandoval was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTLA

Glendale officers recover 5 stolen vehicles, make 8 arrests: Police

The Glendale Police Department announced on Tuesday that officers located five stolen vehicles and arrested eight people between Feb. 23 and March 31. Two people, 36-year-old Gabriyel Kechechyan of Los Angeles and 35-year-old Noriar Kantzabedian of Burbank, were arrested just before midnight on Feb. 23 when officers found them in a stolen car in the […]
GLENDALE, CA
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man killed, woman injured in south L.A. shooting

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of south Los Angeles Friday afternoon. Police responded to the intersection of 79th and Hoover streets around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting that had just occured. First responders arrived on scene and found a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Fiery crash in East L.A. leaves 3 young adults dead

Three people died in a fiery overnight crash in East Los Angeles on Friday. It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Herbert Avenue and Olympic Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol. Footage shared with KTLA showed the car traveling at a high rate of speed through an intersection as the driver loses control. […]
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Wilmington Man Arrested In Murder Of Woman In Long Beach Following Wild Chase That Ended In Mar Vista Starbucks

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Police say a man who led a wild chase from Long Beach into Los Angeles has been identified as the shooter who killed a woman hours earlier. (credit: CBS) Corderell McKnight, 32, of Wilmington, was arrested Sunday night after a pursuit out of Long Beach ended with him running into a Starbucks coffee shop in Mar Vista, according to Long Beach police. McKnight was being pursued by police after he was identified as the suspect who shot a woman in her 30s to death in Long Beach earlier that day. The woman, who has not been identified, was initially...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Santa Monica police arrest four people in catalytic converter theft

Police in Santa Monica arrested four people in connection to a catalytic converter theft in the 1500 block of Harvard Street in Santa Monica early Friday morning. According to a news release by SMPD, a person who was awoken to the sounds of power tools and grinding called police, believing that they witnessed a group of people stealing a catalytic converter who were then leaving in a gray Chevy Tahoe SUV. Police located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. There were four occupants in the SUV, as well as numerous power saws, a vehicle jack, two-way radios, masks, miscellaneous tools and the stolen catalytic converter. The Chevy Tahoe was towed and all the of burglary tools were booked into evidence. The four suspects, Jesus Guerrero, Alexandra Garcia, Jesse Gonzalez and Samantha Lopez were arrested and booked on various charges, including grand theft and conspiracy. Anyone with additional information pertaining to this incident was strongly urged to contact the Detective Bureau at 310-458-8451 or the Watch Commander at 310-458-8426. 
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA

2 killed in Gardena shooting

Two people died Friday evening after they were found shot at an apartment complex in Gardena. At 6:50 p.m., Gardena police officers responded to 14831 S. Normandie Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officers searched the property and located two people who had just been shot. Police provided first aid until paramedics arrived on […]
GARDENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Couple Fatally Shot in Venice Home

Two people were shot and killed in a home on Berkeley Drive in Venice. Neighbors say they didn’t hear a thing but detectives are hoping surveillance cameras captured the shooter. “We lost another creative beautiful soul too soon,” said Brad Neal, father of one of the victims. Neal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
KTLA

Coroner IDs L.A. boy whose body was recovered from Kern River

A 9-year-old boy from Los Angeles whose body was recovered last week from the Kern River has been identified, KTLA’s sister station KGET reports. The body of Jemih Emil Reddick was found around noon on April 7 near Keyesville, according to coroner’s officials. He had been missing five days. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

