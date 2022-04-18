ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens’ Pezzetta suspended 2 games for illegal check

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZxFtq_0fCxWgYN00
Montreal Canadiens' Michael Pezzetta, right, moves in against New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin during second-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Friday, April 15, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has suspended Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta two games on Monday for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie.

The incident occurred in the third period of Washington’s 8-4 win in Montreal on Saturday. Pezzetta hit Oshie’s head as he finished a check after the Capitals forward had made a play to move the puck out of Washington’s zone.

Pezzetta was assessed a minor penalty for an illegal check to the head on the play.

The Canadiens forward, who had no history of discipline, will forfeit $7,500 in salary.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Penguins Have Picked Up the Slack During Malkin’s Suspension

At the end of the second period of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 3-2 overtime victory against the Nashville Predators on April 10, Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin and Predators defenceman Mark Borowiecki got into a tussle, with both players repeatedly shoving each other. Malkin retaliated by slashing Borowiecki’s stick from his hands and cross-checking him in the face, which the NHL Department of Player Safety picked up. The head of the department, George Parros, subsequently handed Malkin a four-game suspension along with a $190,000 fine.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

AP Sportlight

1912 — Fenway Park opens in Boston with the Red Sox beating the New York Yankees 7-6 in 11 innings. Tiger Stadium in Detroit also opens its doors as the Tigers defeat the Cleveland Indians 6-5. 1958 — The Montreal Canadiens win the NHL Stanley Cup for the third...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

CH Social: Carey Price edition

Price's return to play gave Habs fans all the feels. Carey Price has given us a lot of great memories over the years. From the day it all started... ...to the time he took home (almost) all the awards... ...to that time he led us to the Stanley Cup Finals...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
Yardbarker

Canadiens Likely to Keep Goalie Status Quo Intact for 2022-23

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price is back. Now that he is, he’s unlikely to go anywhere else. Ditto for backup Jake Allen. Of course, to a degree, Price’s future is up in the air, following recent comments, saying he wants to “finish playing at an acceptable level,” “not being a burden.” However, logically, considering Price’s decent performance in his debut against the New York Islanders and his $7.75 million salary in 2022-23, he’s probably going to keep playing for the foreseeable future.
NHL
markerzone.com

MINNESOTA WILD CONFIRM AT LEAST ONE PLAYER IN COVID-19 PROTOCOL

The Minnesota Wild announced on Monday that they will be dealing with at least one player in COVID-19 protocol with the potential of more to follow. According to The Athletic's Michael Russo, forward Marcus Foligno has been placed into the protocol, and he can be cleared after Day 5. In response to this event, the Wild have recalled Mitchell Chaffee, who will likely make his NHL debut unless Tyson Jost can return for the team's next game.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Capitals#Ap
Yardbarker

Canadiens Need to Find a Winger to Play With Suzuki and Caufield

It’s going to be a busy summer for Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes as they prepare to continue their transformation of the Montreal Canadiens roster. The offseason to-do list is already long for the new management group, but one of the priorities should be finding a winger to play alongside Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, the team’s most prolific offensive duo that needs to continue progressing to reach their obvious potential.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Talk: Panthers, Islanders, Jets & Canadiens

In this edition of “NHL Talk,” these are the top hockey stories with quotes from players, coaches, managers, and more. Check Tom Pepper’s profile every day for a new edition of the “NHL Talk” column. Canadiens’ Price Starts First Game Since Game 5 of 2021...
ELMONT, NY
theScore

Makar breaks Avalanche record for points by defenseman in a season

Cale Makar's brilliant campaign became a historic one Monday, as he notched his 83rd point to set a new record for points in a season by a blue-liner in Colorado Avalanche franchise history. The 23-year-old surpassed Steve Duchesne, who collected 82 for the Quebec Nordiques in 1992-93. Makar earned a...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

857K+
Followers
417K+
Post
388M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy