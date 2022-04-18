Drag Route: Why Commanders Fans Shouldn't Panic About McLaurin Contract
Tylor Heinicke (left) and Terry McLaurin (right) When looking at history, this fits into the plan for the Washington Commanders. ESPN expects McLaurin to return to offseason workouts on Tuesday after a late day of travel because of the Easter Holiday. Writer John Keim also discussed a conversation he had with...
The 2022 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and there are bound to be some players that top NFL people are just totally off the mark on. But one old tweet about future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski before he was drafted is going viral today. On...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to make some more history. Mahomes is going to be the NFL’s first billionaire. He’s going to make $503 million from NFL money, plus make even more cash in business moves with his endorsements. Some of those endorsement deals are...
Ever since Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, the focus of the offseason among most fans has been adding depth to the wide receiver position. Of course, this is a position of great need. Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, too. However, it is not the only position of need. Za’Darius Smith was a cap casualty and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Mercilus Whitney retired after a very short stint with Green Bay. While both players were not on the field much last season, their departures shine a spotlight on the lack of depth at edge rusher. Preston Smith signed an extension and Rashan Gary is still on his rookie deal. However, beyond them, there is not much depth. Kenneth Teape of NFL Analysis Network has named former All-Pro Justin Houston as potential free agent target for the Packers.
Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.
The Pittsburgh Steelers were missing their best wide receiver during voluntary offseason workouts on Monday. Monday marked the start of the program for the team, but it shouldn’t be seen as too big of a deal since the workouts aren’t mandatory. Johnson reportedly wants to get paid, per...
We’re a little over two weeks away from the NFL Draft and anticipation could not be higher. The Philadelphia Eagles are primed to cause a few earthquakes when the Draft rolls around, but nobody really has any idea what’s going through Howie’s mind ahead of the big weekend. Here’s my latest guess.
A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
On April 26, 1993, the Green Bay Packers selected Safety Tim Watson in the sixth round of the NFL draft. Now, they could draft his son, North Dakota State WR Christian Watson. Watson was one of their pre-draft visitors. Christian Watson is a physical monster:. The Green Bay Packers love...
The Green Bay Packers added a much needed piece to their wide receiver room this past week. Sammy Watkins will bring a deep threat presence that Matt Lafleur wanted to replace after Marquez Valdes-Scantling left. However it is clear that Green Bay isn’t done adding to their wide receiver room.
The Denver Broncos received five initial bids to purchase the team this past Friday, with a sale of the team officially advancing to the next stage of the process according to a recent report by Sportico. The report lists Walmart heir Rob Walton (the world's 19th-richest billionaire), Josh Harris of...
It's very apparent the Pittsburgh Steelers are aiming for a quarterback with their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Where that pick will happen is still in question. Right now, the Steelers sit at No. 20, but rumors say they're preparing for a trade, which seems most likely to go up and grab the passer they want.
On April 9th, the sad news broke that former Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. One week later, Ohio State held its annual spring football game and they played a tough-to-watch video to honor Haskins, who was just 24 years old when he passed away.
With the 2022 NFL Draft quickly approaching, some key players in the league are searching for a new contract extension. AJ Brown and Deebo Samuel are both talented wide receivers seeking a new deal and it sounds like they’re taking similar approaches with their respective teams. The pressure is on the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers, as the two franchises need to make a decision soon.
An NFL player is calling it a career at 27 years old. Kylie Fitts, a linebacker who spent the last three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, announced his retirement on Friday. He revealed the reason he's hanging up his cleats is he has suffered multiple concussions, making it no longer safe for him to be on the field.
There’s an alternate universe in which the Dallas Cowboys drafted quarterback Paxton Lynch in the first or second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In that universe, Dak Prescott is not taken by the Dallas Cowboys, and the Tony Romo succession plan is extremely unclear. Thankfully for the Cowboys,...
The excitement can be felt in the air, it is almost time for the 2022 NFL Draft. The recent trade between Philadelphia and New Orleans has shaken up every first-round mock draft in America (including mine). There also could be more trades on the horizon that have been rumored. Minnesota...
Deebo Samuel is one of Colin Cowherd’s favorite players in the NFL. But, on Monday’s edition of “The Herd,” the FOX Sports 1 radio host admitted that it might be worth trading him if you’re the 49ers. The All-Pro WRB1 is as dynamic as it...
Since being traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos, quarterback Russell Wilson and his pop superstar wife, Ciara, have made themselves right at home in Denver. Now, the couple have officially made Colorado their home after purchasing a $25 million mansion in a suburb south of Denver, according to Denver Business Journal.
