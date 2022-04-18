Wyoming Man Gets 74-100 Years for Child Porn, Sexually Abusing Grandkids
By Joy Greenwald
KOWB AM 1290
3 days ago
A 49-year-old Wamsutter man will serve the next 74 to 100 years in prison after pleading guilty to 58 child pornography and sexual abuse charges, the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office announced Monday. According to Deputy Jason Mower,...
A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
The clock is ticking. On April 27, the state of Texas is scheduled to execute by lethal injection 53 year-old Melissa Lucio . In 2008, Ms. Lucio was convicted largely on the basis of a confession for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Now her attorneys have filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. They point to evidence indicating that the child died from injuries resulting from an accident, not murder.
A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
An alleged member of the Proud Boys accused of assaulting police officers with chemical spray during the melee outside the Capitol building on Jan. 6 was busted by the very federal agent he allegedly tried to intimidate through menacing text messages. Barry Bennet Ramey, 38, of Plantation, Florida, is accused...
A suspect has formally been named in relation to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, a young British girl who disappeared almost 15 years ago while on vacation with her family in Portugal. Portuguese prosecutors said there was an official suspect in the case in a statement on Thursday, according to...
Investigators allege that the ex-boyfriend of a Florida mom whose body was found in an Alabama barn earlier this month threw an item out of his truck window in connection with the case. Marcus Spanevelo, 34, has been in custody in Tennessee since April 3 on charges of tampering with...
An Idaho judge entered pleas of not guilty for Lori Vallow after she stood silently in court when asked to enter a plea in connection with her children’s deaths. Vallow, 48, appeared in court on Tuesday where District Judge Steven Boyce asked her to enter pleas for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges in connection with the deaths of her children Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7.
Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville. However, they need the public’s help identifying the suspect. According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.
A police officer who questionably arrested a high school student on "terrorizing" charges cannot be sued in connection with the incident, a federal court recently ruled. But the decision making that official—along with a fiery dissenting opinion—shows how some facets of criminal justice reform do not have to be partisan.
A man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a commercial truck and leading a Wyoming trooper on a pursuit. Highway patrol spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Beck says it all started around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, after troopers were notified of a box-style commercial truck recently stolen from the Target in Cheyenne.
An investigation into an officer-involved shooting in which a man was killed on Thursday afternoon is underway, according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, the incident started On Thursday morning [April 14] when a woman contacted the sheriff's office to report...
Cheyenne police say James has been located and is safe. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl. According to a department Facebook post, Hadlee James left her home in Cheyenne sometime this morning, April 21, after 2:30 a.m. James is 5-foot-3, weighs 125...
The Laramie Police Department is trying to find out who owns several items that were stolen and then recently recovered. That's according to a post on the Laramie Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, the catalytic converters and cordless tools shown in the above photos were recovered over the weekend, and police are trying to find the rightful owners.
April 20, or 4/20, has become a massive holiday for cannabis aficionados, and the Laramie County Sheriff's Office has a warning for those planning to toke it up. "Even in states where marijuana laws have changed, it is still illegal to drive under the influence of the drug," the department said in a Facebook post.
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of vehicle theft and credit card fraud. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the pictured woman allegedly stole a gym bag containing a wallet and car keys from a locker at Planet Fitness at 1400 Dell Range Boulevard on April 5.
