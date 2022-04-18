ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emery County, UT

UPDATE: Two men dead after rappelling incidents in Emery County

By MICHAEL HOUCK, KSL TV
KSLTV
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEMERY COUNTY, Utah — Emery County Search & Rescue responded to two separate fatal rappelling incidents involving people falling off cliffs this Easter weekend. The first incident happened Friday as 50-year-old Craig Barlow from Salt Lake City fell off a cliff in the Upper Black Box area. Officials say Barlow was...

ksltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KUTV

Driver killed by flying road debris identified

(KUTV) — A driver hit and killed by flying road debris on Interstate 15 Friday afternoon has been identified. Officials said the driver was 30-year-old Brady Fuhriman from Millville. He was driving northbound in a Hyundai passenger car on I-15 near the Riverdale exit when debris from the southbound lanes went over the median and struck the car.
RIVERDALE, UT
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
ACCIDENTS
ABC4

Two hospitalized after driving off 100-foot cliff in Weber County

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Two people have been hospitalized after driving off a 100-foot cliff in Ogden on Thursday. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says two people — a 19-year-old male driver and a 20-year-old female passenger were transported to a local hospital with injuries. Authorities say the incident happened on North Ogden Drive, which […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Emery County, UT
Accidents
Local
Utah Accidents
City
Boulder, UT
City
Emery, UT
Emery County, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
County
Emery County, UT
State
Utah State
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
The Independent

Tourist dies after falling off raft on Grand Canyon rapids tour

A 68-year-old woman died after falling into the water during a whitewater rafting trip in the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. Mary Kelley from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, fell into the water on Thursday morning on the ninth day of her boat journey near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River, according to the National Park Service.Others in the group she was travelling with managed to get her out of the water. She was unresponsive and CPR was performed until emergency services got to the scene. Park officials were alerted that CPR was in progress at around 11.18am on 24...
ACCIDENTS
CBS LA

Long Beach family left mourning after 15-year-old killed trying to buy cellphone

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot on Friday evening when he arranged to meet with the seller of a cellphone through an online mobile marketplace. The shooting took place just before 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Via Wanda, where the boy and the seller had planned to meet to complete the transaction. When Long Beach Police Department officers arrived, they found the 15-year-old boy, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Authorities identified him Saturday morning as Joshua Simmons. He was pronounced dead at the scene. CBS reporters spoke with members of the Simmons family Saturday evening, who were grieving...
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Canyon#Accident
ABC4

Police find abducted Utah teenage girl in Texas

MONDAY 3/22/22 5:16 p.m. SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have located a Utah teenage girl who was abducted from Magna. Unified Police Department (UPD) says 14-year-old Areli Esmeralda Arroyo Asuna has been found in Texas. Police say the suspect, 20-year-old David Lopez, is also in custody at this time. The conditions surrounding their […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Utah woman, 34, who was a state official for more than 10 years dies during hike after falling 20 feet at Grand Canyon National Park on sixth day of boat trip

A longtime Utah government official died Monday evening, officials said Tuesday, after falling 20 feet at the Grand Canyon while on a boating trip along the Colorado River. Salt Lake City resident Margaret 'Meg' Osswald, the assistant director the Utah Division of Water Quality, was pronounced dead by Arizona safety officials at about 8:30 pm Monday after falling more than 20 feet during a hike just off the 1,450-mile-long river.
ACCIDENTS
ABC4

Magna man had a hunch his son was dead

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A family is devastated after learning it was their own son who was killed in a shooting in Magna on Friday. Authorities identified 20-year-old Fernando Ruesga Jr. as the victim. The suspect has yet to be arrested.Ruesga Jr.’s father told ABC4 he was waiting for his son because they were going […]
MAGNA, UT
ABC4

Utah woman killed in hiking fall remembered as ‘the best mom’

RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – One week ago, 26-year-old Candice Thompson was hiking with her husband when she fell to her death. Colton, who says Candice was his high school sweetheart, told ABC4 on Sunday that he’s been overwhelmed by the community’s support after the tragedy. “I don’t know how we will ever be able to […]
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Missing Utah 14-year-old girl Areli Arroyo Osuna found in Texas

A 14-year-old girl from Utah whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert has been located. Unified Police Department officials said Areli Arroyo Osuna, 14, was located in Texas after she was last seen entering a black Nissan Altima driven by David Lopez, 20, on Monday. She was initially believed to be a runaway, but was later believed to have been in "serious danger." Areli was located just hours after the Amber Alert was issued, and is now in police custody. Law enforcement also arrested a suspect, though that person remains unnamed. Areli was believed to have been traveling with Mr Lopez on their way to Texas and, potentially, Mexico. The alert was issued just after 10.30am with claims she had been allegedly kidnapped by Mr Lopez. The pair reportedly met on social media, according to investigators.The alert labelled her disappearance as an "abduction." "Child's Life in Danger!" the alert read, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. Mr Lopez is reportedly not related to Areli. Investigators are not sure where Mr Lopez is from, but believe it may be Texas.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy