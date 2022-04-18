ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metolius, OR

Metolius dog park opens to public

By Kiva Hanson
The Madras Pioneer
 2 days ago
The city of Metolius opened the Rails and Tails Dog Park Wednesday April 13. The park features a fenced-in and two-sided dog area, as well as water, and dog waste disposal stands. The park is located off Highway 361 between Third and Fourth Streets in Metolius.

"I hope it is a great asset to the community," said Patty Wyler, the mayor of Metolius.

The dog park opens after facing multiple setbacks. Originally set to open in 2021, the park faced delays after problems getting the area sodded and irrigated. They also had to deal with flooding, and a rodent infestation in the area.

Madras, OR
