Chicago, IL

EXPO Chicago 2022: Our Reflections on the Annual Art Fair at Navy Pier

By Carrie McGath
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 EXPO Chicago took place April 7-10 in Festival Hall at Navy Pier with 140 leading galleries from 25 countries and 65 cities from around the world. As in years past, the festival displayed an impressive and diverse representation of the contemporary art world. Some of the main themes we...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Eckford
Person
Louise Bourgeois
Person
Robert Gober
Person
John Corbett
Third Coast Review

Dialogs: “Talking Race at the Opera” by the Chicago Humanities Festival

I gave high praise to Terence Blanchard’s opera Fire Shut Up in My Bones. The opening night performance at the Lyric was filled with excitement and local luminaries. The following evening, I was privileged to listen to Blanchard and the conductor Daniela Candillari in a program by the Chicago Humanities Festival: Talking Race at the Opera was moderated by former Tribune music and opera writer Howard Reich. The setting was the historic Chicago Temple building.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Navy Pier announces summer 2022 events, including fireworks

Navy Pier has released its summer calendar of events, including summer fireworks. According to the announcement Thursday, Navy Pier is bringing back both its weekly fireworks displays on Wednesdays and Saturdays and a day-long Fourth of July celebration on Monday, July 4, concluding in a lakefront fireworks show. Also on the list: A Navy Pier 5K run. The Live on the Lake! summer music series ...
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Interview: Chicago Native Graham Moore on the Precision of The Outfit, the Art of the Reveal and Setting the Film in 1950s Chicago

When last we met Chicago native Graham Moore, he was picking up an Oscar for his first produced screenplay, 2014’s The Imitation Game. If memory serves, at the time, he also had a draft completed for an adaptation of Erik Larson’s bestselling book The Devil in the White City, which has since moved on to other writers and producers as far as we know. Since then, he and writing partner Johnathan McClain collaborated on a fantastic tale, set in 1950s Chicago, about an English tailor named Leonard (Mark Rylance) who operates a low-key shop with his assistant. Mable (Zoey Deutch), where he makes impeccable clothes for whoever can afford them, including a mob boss named Roy (Simon Russell Beale), and his lieutenants (Dylan O’Brien and Johnny Flynn). The mobsters also use Leonard’s shop to house a dropbox that gets filled up every day with protection money for Roy’s services, and as shady characters move in and out of Leonard’s shop, he keeps his head down, on his work, and he listens.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Contemporary Art#Decorative Art#Art World#Expo Chicago
