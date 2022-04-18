ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stay sharp this Mother's Day by gifting these discounted Seido chef knives

By Audacy Staff
 3 days ago

Not all moms are the same — some like flowers and balloons on Mother's Day , and some prefer more practical presents. And if your lovely mama belongs to one of the latter, a sparkly, new pro knife set is sure to let her know how much you care about her this May.

Your mom is always doing everything for everyone else, and treating her to a high-caliber Seido Japanese Master Chef Knife Set is something she'll never do for herself. And before you freak out about how much some new knives like these cost, don't sweat it. Seido has a handful of great knife sets, all deeply discounted as much as over 70% off! There's even an eight-piece set that comes with an included gift box. And shipping is free with code SHIP4FREE during our limited-time Mother's Day Sale.

No matter what your mom likes to whip up in the kitchen, the Seido Japanese knives can be of service. Whether you opt for the eight-piece set or the essential five-piece collection, mom will love the top-quality high-carbon stainless steel blades, all boasting impressively sharp acute 15° angles, unlike traditional Western-style knives, making cutting through anything feel like butter.

In addition to the Seido knives super-sharp blades, each piece also features a sloped bolster that effortlessly extends through the blade for ultimate comfort and balance, giving whoever uses them complete control. Whether she's chopping onions with the 7" Santoku Knife or hacking through the bone for her famous beef stew with the seven-inch cleaver, these knives will become some of her favorite go-to food prep tools.

With a name like Seido, you can't go wrong. After all, they're rated 5/5 stars by verified purchasers here, not to mention their perfect five-star rating on Seidoknives.com with over 380 reviews.

Put a smile on Mom's face this Mother's Day with a Five-Piece Seido™ Japanese Master Chef Knife Set for $89.99 ($249), an Eight-Piece Set for $99.99 (reg. $399), or an Eight-Piece Set with an Included Gift Box for $139.99 (reg. $429). And don't forget to use code SHIP4FREE for free shipping!

Shop more Mother's Day deals and use code SHIP4FREE to get free shipping.

Audacy may earn commission for products purchased via affiliate links. Prices subject to change.

