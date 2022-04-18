ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Kylie Jenner shared a new glimpse of her son

hazard-herald.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKylie Jenner shared a new glimpse of...

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Images Of Her Baby... Oh Yeah And The Fact She And Travis Scott Changed His Name

Kylie Jenner is the latest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to have welcomed a new life into the world. On February 2, Jenner and longtime partner Travis Scott welcomed their second child, a baby boy whose name was revealed to be Wolf Webster. Fans have since been eager to see snapshots of the little one, but Jenner and Scott have been taking their time when it comes to sharing photos. Some may be happy to hear, though, that the reality TV star has dropped a few sweet images that celebrate her new child… Oh, and she also just happened to mention that the baby’s name is no longer Wolf.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kylie Jenner Shares New Photo of Baby Boy With Travis Scott at Family's Easter Celebration

On Easter Sunday, April 17, Kylie Jenner shared a new photo of her and Travis Scott's two-month old son, taken at her mom Kris Jenner's weekend holiday celebration. The Kylie Cosmetics founder did not include the baby's face in the photo, which shows the rap artist, born Jacques Webster, holding the infant, who is wearing black and red sneakers and blue jeans. Kylie has yet to show a full pic of their son, and has also not revealed his new name after announcing in March that he was no longer named Wolf.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Gives Tour Of Baby Brother Wolf’s Nursery: Watch

See the tour of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s son Wolf’s nursery, featuring baby books, stylish sneakers, and a modern-style crib. The adorable is in the details!. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott shared a beautiful, tender video for their son, Wolf Webster, on YouTube on March 21. The video, titled “For Our Son,” featured moments of footage that lead up to his Feb. 2 birth and several tributes from Kylie’s family members. Also in the video was a tour of Wolf’s nursery, given by the couple’s first child, the now-big sister Stormi!
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott change son Wolf's name

March 22 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have changed their son's name. Jenner, 24, said Monday on Instagram Stories that her infant son with Scott will no longer go by the name of Wolf. "FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore," Jenner wrote. "We just really...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Storms Off After An Argument With Scott Disick In New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer

Things are going to get very heated on ‘The Kardashians.’ Kendall Jenner storms off after a fight with Scott Disick in a new trailer for the upcoming KarJenners series. The Kardashians will be bringing the drama in bigger and bolder ways when the new series premieres on Hulu. A new trailer for the show aired during the Oscars on March 27, and Kendall Jenner appears to get in a spat with Scott Disick. “I’m so over this, Scott. I’m out,” Kendall says before getting out of her seat and storming off.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter
The Independent

Kylie Jenner praised for ‘normalising’ postpartum bodies in new photo with son

Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated the birth of their second child by sharing unseen footage of the moments leading up to his 2 February 2022 birth. A nine-minute YouTube video showed clips from her son’s baby shower, a look inside the baby’s nursery, and special messages from members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.The 24-year-old beauty mogul took to Instagram to inform her followers of the new video, where she shared a black-and-white image of the newborn’s feet pressed against her bare belly. The natural moment resonated with fans, who believed that Jenner’s postpartum photo was a raw...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Baby Boy Is No Longer Named Wolf

Watch: Inside Kylie Jenner's 2nd Pregnancy: Unseen Footage. Some things never change, but for Kylie Jenner's son—some things do. The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her Instagram story on March 21 to share some news about her baby boy's name. She wrote, "FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elle

Kylie Jenner Wore Skintight Latex for Her First Post-Baby Red Carpet

She arrived fashionably late, and without her as-yet-unnamed newborn. While posing for the camera away from her mother and sisters during last night’s red carpet premiere of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s new Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner ignited social media speculation that she had skipped the premiere entirely. Although her sister Kendall did ditch the festivities, Kylie’s explanation for her tardiness likely had a practical explanation: She’s the new mother of a baby without a name.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kylie Jenner Shares Intimate Moments From Baby Wolf's Birth in Heartwarming Family Video

Watch: Inside Kylie Jenner's 2nd Pregnancy: Unseen Footage. Kylie Jenner's heartwarming video tribute to her baby boy will have you howling over how sweet it is. On Monday, March 21, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, posted a new video on her YouTube channel titled "To Our Son" that chronicles her entire pregnancy journey leading up to the birth of her son Wolf Webster last month, from her and daughter Stormi Webster, 4, telling Kris Jenner the pregnancy news to a glimpse into the delivery room.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Kendall Jenner reveals which family members are ‘pressuring’ her to have children

Kendall Jenner has opened up about her private life and how two members of her family have been encouraging her to have children.The model and reality star shared her thoughts about having children during a recent appearance on E News’ Daily Pop with her family to promote their upcoming show, The Kardashians. And according to the 26-year-old, her mother, Kris Jenner, and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, are “100 per cent” telling her to start a family.“Mom, 100 per cent my mom,” Kendall responded, when asked who in her family was pressuring her to have children. “Mom and Kylie…But [Kris]...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kylie Just Revealed Her Son’s Name Is Not Wolf Anymore—Here’s What She’s Calling Him Instead

Click here to read the full article. Ever since announcing the birth of her second child, fans have been curious to know Kylie Jenner’s baby name. So, what is the newest addition to the KarJenner family called? While Kylie Jenner’s baby name was a mystery when she first announced the exciting news, her friends and family members seemed to hint at her baby’s name. The mother of two also appeared to confirm her baby’s gender. “2/2/22,” she captioned a black-and-white snapshot of herself cradling her baby’s wrist, along with a blue heart emoji, seemingly revealing that she gave birth to a...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Egg-Cellent Easter 2022 Celebration

Watch: Kim Kardashian Gives DATING ADVICE to Khloe Kardashian. Family matriarch Kris Jenner hosted a party for her loved ones on April 16, a day before Easter Sunday. Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian shared on their Instagram Stories a slew of adorable photos and videos from the event, which included colorful holiday-themed décor, sweet treats, a charcuterie board and fun arts and crafts activities for the kids.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy