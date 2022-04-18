ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

By MarketWatch Automation
Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B

BRK.B,

+0.61%

inched 0.67% higher to $346.65 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

+0.89%

falling 0.02% to 4,391.69 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.89%

falling 0.11% to 34,411.69. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $15.45 below its 52-week high ($362.10), which the company reached on March 29th.

The stock outperformed some of its competitors Monday, as Honeywell International Inc.

HON,

+1.63%

fell 1.60% to $192.07, 3M Co.

MMM,

+1.37%

fell 0.81% to $146.18, and General Electric Co.

GE,

+1.61%

fell 0.47% to $90.40. Trading volume (2.5 M) remained 2.8 million below its 50-day average volume of 5.3 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

