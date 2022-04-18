ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Twitter expected to say no to Elon Musk as Yahoo owner Apollo shows interest: report

By Jeremy C. Owens
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy8qk_0fCwwQEo00

Twitter Inc.

TWTR,

-1.32%

is expected to turn down Tesla Inc.

TSLA,

+2.40%

Chief Executive Elon Musk's offer for the social-networking company, and private-equity powerhouse Apollo Global Management Inc.

APO,

+2.73%

is considering whether to join in a bid, according to a Monday afternoon report. The Wall Street Journal reported after U.S. markets closed that leaders of Apollo, which owns the remnants of Yahoo, have discussed joining in a bid, either with Musk or with other bidders, for Twitter, according to unnamed sources. CNBC later reported that Apollo's interest was focused on lending money to potential purchasers, not on a private-equity-style buyout. Some of the Journal's unnamed sources said that Twitter is expected to formally rebuff Musk's offer in the coming days, and that the company could detail its plans when reporting earnings on April 28. Musk has offered $54.20 a share for Twitter in hopes of taking it private. Twitter shares rose about 1% in after-hours trading Monday following the release of the report, after closing with a 7.5% increase at $48.45.

Comments / 2

yataheigh
5h ago

either way, the jig is up. we all know the Twitter board is an agenda corporation, not a free speech institution.

Reply(1)
3
Related
MarketWatch

Who is the richest person in the world? Jeff Bezos no longer has the top spot

Tesla TSLA, -4.73% and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has overtaken Amazon. founder Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world. According to the latest Forbes billionaires list, Musk is the new No. 1, with a net worth of $219 billion — Musk was No. 2 on the list in 2021, behind Bezos. And his net worth on the list doesn’t include his recent 9.2% equity stake in Twitter.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
FOXBusiness

Jeff Bezos makes large donation in Maui as Elon Musk buys Twitter shares

While Elon Musk bought up shares of Twitter, Jeff Bezos was spotted in Hawaii making a large donation to the Maui Food Bank. The Amazon founder kept it casual for the Monday visit, wearing fitted blue jeans and a white T-shirt. Bezos was joined by girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and Hollywood producer Shep Gordon.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yahoo#Twitter Inc#Twtr#Tesla Inc#Tsla#Apo#The Wall Street Journal#Cnbc
Benzinga

Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic.” he acknowledged. “Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Elon Musk is no longer Twitter's biggest shareholder after the Vanguard Group upped its stake to 10.3%: Investment firm is unlikely to back his takeover bid

Elon Musk is no longer the largest shareholder in Twitter, it emerged on Thursday, after asset manager Vanguard Group increased its stake to overtake him. Vanguard owns 10.3 percent of Twitter, while Musk owns 9.1 percent of the company, making him the largest individual shareholder. The asset-manager, led by CEO...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

131K+
Followers
25K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy