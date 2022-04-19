Glue spill on Highway 92 approaching San Mateo-Hayward Bridge causes major traffic delay
A sticky situation caused a horrible traffic backup approaching the San Mateo Bridge in Hayward Monday afternoon. All lanes of westbound Highway 92 in the area were closed as the CHP dealt with a glue spill, which happened as the result of a truck losing its trailer. A bucket of glue, used as flooring adhesive, fell off and splattered across the lanes. A traffic alert was issued, but all lanes reopened by 4:30 p.m. The glue, which was still wet, reportedly caused damage to some cars that ran over it. Caltrans was called out to run a traffic break using an absorbent to clean up the mess.
