ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, CA

Glue spill on Highway 92 approaching San Mateo-Hayward Bridge causes major traffic delay

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ZsIN_0fCwrb6Y00

A sticky situation caused a horrible traffic backup approaching the San Mateo Bridge in Hayward Monday afternoon.

All lanes of westbound Highway 92 in the area were closed as the CHP dealt with a glue spill, which happened as the result of a truck losing its trailer. A bucket of glue, used as flooring adhesive, fell off and splattered across the lanes.

A traffic alert was issued, but all lanes reopened by 4:30 p.m.

The glue, which was still wet, reportedly caused damage to some cars that ran over it.

Caltrans was called out to run a traffic break using an absorbent to clean up the mess.

Comments / 5

Related
ABC6.com

Water main break repair work in Cranston caused ‘major’ traffic delays

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A water main break repair caused major traffic delays in Cranston during Friday’s morning commute. Cranston police said the the water main emergency was being repaired on Phenix Avenue. Providence Water crews worked to fix the repairs since Thursday. Northbound traffic was directed down...
CRANSTON, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hayward, CA
Cars
Hayward, CA
Traffic
City
Hayward, CA
Local
California Cars
Local
California Traffic
KRON4 News

Man dies while driving wrong way on US 101

(BCN) – A man died in Santa Rosa early Sunday after he collided with another vehicle while traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 near the Yolanda Avenue off-ramp. The California Highway Patrol first received reports of a wrong-way driver on the highway at roughly 1:58 a.m. Officers with the CHP subsequently […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 bodies found in car parked near Highway 101 in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol responded Sunday morning to a report of a vehicle on St. Vincent Drive with two bodies inside. CHP officers were dispatched to a private road on Caltrans property north of the Marinwood U.S. Highway 101 off-ramp. The Marin County Sheriff's Department was...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
NBC Bay Area

Body Found in Wall at Kaiser Convention Center Identified

A decayed man's body found in a wall at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland last month was identified Tuesday as 42-year-old Joseph Mejica, according to the Alameda County coroner's bureau. A construction worker found Mejica's body at about 1 p.m. March 9 at the convention center at...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glue#Traffic Break#Vehicles#Caltrans
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Major Crash Shuts Down Highway Outside of San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX — A major crash has shut down a portion of US Highway 277 on Friday afternoon. Reporters on scene confirmed that on Mar. 25 at around 12:15 p.m. DPS, TGCSO, and a number of EMS and Fire personnel were dispatched to U.S. Highway 277, near the Goodyear Proving Grounds, for the report of a major crash.
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Sacramento

North Highlands Resident Dies After Crashing On Edge Of Sacramento River Near Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG (CBS13) — A driver died after a vehicle went off the road and crashed along the edge of the water in the Clarksburg area of Yolo County Tuesday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said. This crash happened on the edge of the Sacramento River just after 2:30 p.m. along South River Road near County Road 141.   At around 3:30 p.m., authorities said life-saving measures were being performed on the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, the CHP Woodland said. By 4 p.m., officials reported the driver died due to injuries sustained in the crash. At this time, it is unclear what caused the vehicle to go off the road. The name of the driver has not been released, but CHP says the person was from North Highlands.
CLARKSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

Thunder, hail possible as April showers hit Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If April showers bring May flowers, it’ll be blooming in the Bay Area next month. Rain that began yesterday is expected to last until tomorrow afternoon — with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon as the sun peeks out in some places. Snowfall in the Sierra Nevada mountains led officials there […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Potent Spring Storm Roaring Toward Bay Area; Avalanche Watch Issued For Tahoe

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A storm system, spun to life in the frigid waters off the Aleutian Island, advanced down the West Coast Wednesday afternoon toward the San Francisco Bay Area, carrying with it a threat of intense downpours, thundershowers and several feet of snow for the Sierra. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning and an avalanche watch for the Lake Tahoe area beginning late Wednesday afternoon until Friday morning. “A winter storm bringing feet of new snow and strong winds may result in widespread avalanche activity in the mountains,” the weather service warned. “Heavy snow loading could...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
58K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy