Memphis freshman Jalen Duren to hire agent and enter 2022 NBA draft

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Memphis Tigers freshman Jalen Duren on Monday told Jonathan Givony of ESPN that he plans to hire an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA draft, forgoing his remaining collegiate eligibility.

Duren was named the AAC Freshman of the Year after posting 12 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.3 assists in 29 games. He became the fourth freshman since the 2010-11 season to record 20 points, 19 rebounds and five blocked shots in a game on Nov. 19.

The 6-foot-11 center is widely projected to be a lottery pick this year after emerging as a force inside the paint. He broke out a mid-range shot at times, which will also add value to his offensive game at the next level.

Defensively, Duren has the size to immediately make the jump to the NBA and hold his own against the bigger competition. Teams will certainly be impressed with his 7-foot-5 wingspan and that should also add to his ability on defense.

Duren, who turned 18 in November, is viewed as a player with plenty of upside and room to grow. That should ensure he is taken early in the first round.

The NBA draft will take place on June 23.

