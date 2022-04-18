UC Berkeley's newest internet-famous falcon officially has a name.

Cal Falcons announced on Monday that, after nearly 9,500 votes, the male peregrine falcon who replaced Grinnell in a nest atop the campus' iconic clock tower is now known as Alden.

The falcon is named for Alden Miller, a student of Joseph Grinnell who succeeded him as the director of the school's Museum of Vertebrate Zoology. Joseph Grinnell, of course, is the namesake for Grinnell, the male falcon found dead earlier this month .

Alden was nameless, simply referred to as "New Guy," after taking Grinnell's place alongside Annie, Grinnell's former mate. Researchers told the school's website nearly two weeks ago that Alden had proven himself as a mate, helping her incubate her eggs while also bowing heads and copulating with one another.

"People were very affected by Grinnell's death, and heartened by his replacement with a new male," Mary Malec, a raptor nest monitor with Cal Falcons, said on KCBS Radio's "Bay Current” last week. "He showed up the same day Grinnell died."

Cal Falcons’ 12 biologists and volunteers narrowed down suggestions from about 1,000 people, according to the school’s website , choosing nine finalists. Alden won with 29% of the vote, with Lou (17%) – named for Louise Kellogg, partner of Annie Alexander, whom "Annie" is named for – and Archie (12%) – named for 1936 Olympic gold medalist Archie Williams, who later worked as an instructor at the Tuskegee Army Flying School – finishing second and third, respectively.

The organization plans to stream a Q&A on Friday at noon, as well as on May 6, when the eggs are expected to hatch. Cal Falcons will share additional information on its website .

