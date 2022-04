The National Association of Realtors released data on existing home sales Wednesday, which slid 2.7% in March from February and fell 4.5% year over year. According to the report, “Individual investors or second-home buyers, who make up many cash sales, purchased 18% of homes in March, down from 19% in February but up from 15% in March 2021. All-cash sales accounted for 28% of transactions in March, up from both the 25% recorded in February and from 23% in March 2021.”

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO