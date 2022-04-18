ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1st trailer for 'Thor: Love and Thunder' promises quirky fun, plenty of action

Cover picture for the articleNEW ASGARD — We are getting into the summer movie season and there are some big titles we're looking forward to. We're finally going to see "Top Gun: Maverick" this summer, as well as "Jurassic World Dominion" and the "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." But one...

epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Merch Offers First Look at Jane Foster's Powers

A lot of thought we'd never see it happen again but Natalie Portman is set for her full-time return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and this time around, she'll no longer be portrayed as the damsel in distress as her character Jane Foster is set for a major upgrade. In case some of you haven't heard yet, Foster will be taking on the Thor mantle in Thor: Love and Thunder but as it stands, we still don't know if the Taika Waititi-directed film will be 100% faithful to Jane's comic book run.
ComicBook

Marvel Releases Hulk vs. Thor Trailer

The brawl to end them all kicks off in a new trailer for Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War, a five-part crossover event between Marvel's Hulk and Thor solo series. The crossover comes from writer Donny Cates, who is penning Hulk and Thor, and artist Martin Coccolo, with covers by legendary artist Gary Frank. Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War's trailer gets fans caught up on the individual adventures taking place in the Jade Giant and God of Thunder's titles, while setting the stage for an epic clash in their long-running feud. By the time the event has concluded, Hulk and Thor will be forever changed.
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Merch Reveals Chris Hemsworth's Radical New Look

Marvel fans have what may be the best look yet as Thor's new look in Thor: Love and Thunder thanks to an unexpected source. Marvel already revealed the new blu costume via the new toy line. Now Hallmark has revealed a new Christmas tree ornament featuring Chris Hemsworth's Thor in his new costume and donning his helmet, striking a powerful pose (via @common_writer on Twitter). You can take a look below.
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Gives Tessa Thompson's Hero a New Title

The next time fans see Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, the Asgardian will be sporting a new name. Revealed in a recent leak of the Thor: Love and Thunder Marvel Legends figures, Thompson's character will now be going by King Valkyrie moving forward. Not only that, but the king is getting an all-new look with the throne.
The Independent

thedigitalfix.com

Thor: Love and Thunder reshoots reportedly underway

Thor’s next cinematic outing is still on track. However, a certain A-lister is heading back to the MCU set for filming. According to The Ankler, Christian Bale – who is set to play the villain in Thor: Love and Thunder, Gorr the God Butcher, is reportedly undergoing reshoots.
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Reportedly Reshoots Christian Bale's Gorr Villain Scenes

Thor: Love and Thunder Reportedly Reshoots Christian Bale's Gorr Villain Scenes. Chris Hemsworth is set to break the record for the only Avenger to have a fourth standalone film. Announced in San Diego Comic-Con 2019, bringing back director Taika Waititi to helm the fourth Thor film. However, both release dates of Thor: Love and Thunder and filming dates were delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Eventually, it was reported that the film already wrapped up productions earlier last year and now, with more than four months before its initial release date, any teasers or trailers about the film are still nowhere to be seen. Apparently, director Taika Waititi is still doing some reshoots for the upcoming Thor 4 film.
TMZ.com

KGET

ComicBook

Surprising Guardians of the Galaxy Member Returns in Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer

Be prepared to get your fair share of the Guardians of the Galaxy. The group of lovable cosmic characters will get their own holiday special and sequel before too long, both of which are currently filming. Before both of those projects are released, however, the group will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder alongside Chris Hemsworth's eponymous Asgardian and his wide supporting cast. As confirmed by the Love and Thunder teaser released Monday, even Kraglin (Sean Gunn) will be making his appearance.
Us Weekly

Natalie Portman Returns! Everything to Know About ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ So Far

The last original Avenger returns. Thor is the only surviving member of Earth's mightiest heroes who hasn't been seen since Avengers: Endgame, but that'll change with the release of summer's Thor: Love and Thunder. Taika Waititi, who directed the beloved Thor: Ragnarok in 2017, returns to helm the fourth movie for the God of Thunder, […]
CinemaBlend

Some Australians Weren’t Too Happy About Celebs Moving Down Under. Now, Thor: Love And Thunder’s Director Jokes About Americans Wanting To Move To New Zealand

For the past year or so, there’s been an influx of Hollywood celebrities into Australia. Some actors were only in the country for work purposes, while others, like Chris Hemsworth and Zac Efron, have made the land down under their home. The epicenter of this celebrity explosion has been the peaceful town of Byron Bay. With so many celebrities flocking to the country, there’s been a backlash from local Australians saying they don’t want ‘em there. Now, it appears Australia’s neighbor New Zealand is watching the uproar closely. Native New Zealander and Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi took a moment to joke about Americans wanting to move to his home country.
TODAY.com

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ teaser reveals Natalie Portman as the new Thor

After a break from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Natalie Portman is back and more powerful than ever in the first teaser for “Thor: Love and Thunder.”. The fourth film in the “Thor” series is directed by Taika Waititi, who helmed the well-received “Thor: Ragnarok.” The movie follows on the heels of “Avengers: Endgame,” which ended with Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth), adrift after the fall of his kingdom Asgard, leaving Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy. The teaser begins with him as a member of the group, with Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel set to reprise their roles. Previous MCU stars Tessa Thompson and Waititi himself — as the rock gladiator Korg — will also return for the film, but the biggest moment of the teaser comes in the final seconds, when Portman’s Jane Foster is revealed as the new Mighty Thor.
Collider

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Images Reveal Jane Foster’s Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus

The new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder is out, and it is just as chock-full of axes, action, and heroes old and new as we'd all hoped. Fans of the god of thunder have eagerly awaited for some extended glimpse of what to expect from the latest film, which continues Thor's quest after Avengers: Engame pushed him to his limits. With the MCU's next major film not far off on July 8, the trailer gave us gobs of new material to work with, including some exciting re-entries into the franchise.
HollywoodLife

