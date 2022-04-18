1st trailer for 'Thor: Love and Thunder' promises quirky fun, plenty of action

After a break from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Natalie Portman is back and more powerful than ever in the first teaser for “Thor: Love and Thunder.”. The fourth film in the “Thor” series is directed by Taika Waititi, who helmed the well-received “Thor: Ragnarok.” The movie follows on the heels of “Avengers: Endgame,” which ended with Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth), adrift after the fall of his kingdom Asgard, leaving Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy. The teaser begins with him as a member of the group, with Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel set to reprise their roles. Previous MCU stars Tessa Thompson and Waititi himself — as the rock gladiator Korg — will also return for the film, but the biggest moment of the teaser comes in the final seconds, when Portman’s Jane Foster is revealed as the new Mighty Thor.

