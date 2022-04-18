ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia’s first Black-owned hemp farm commits to providing health and wellness products

By Allison Joyner
saportareport.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2020, the state Department of Agriculture began issuing licenses to grow and process hemp. The Green Toad Hemp Farm, the state’s first Black-owned facility to grow the controversial plant, has quickly become one of Georgia’s leading hemp producers since receiving its license in 2020. “I didn’t...

saportareport.com

