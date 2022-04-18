Georgia’s first Black-owned hemp farm commits to providing health and wellness products
By Allison Joyner
saportareport.com
22 hours ago
In 2020, the state Department of Agriculture began issuing licenses to grow and process hemp. The Green Toad Hemp Farm, the state’s first Black-owned facility to grow the controversial plant, has quickly become one of Georgia’s leading hemp producers since receiving its license in 2020. “I didn’t...
After being homeless for over a year, Takisha Clark accepted a position as a receptionist at a nonprofit that helped victims of drug and child abuse. Being in that environment and seeing the trials and tribulations of victims helped reshape her determination to rise above. Moving up in the organization...
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Having great products is one thing if you are a growing company. Getting those products into stores to sell to consumers is arguably another thing entirely. One Florida-based specialty...
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Hearing loss is the third-most prevalent but treatable condition among seniors. In Canada, nearly 65% of people older than 70 have experienced hearing loss. A new study from Statistics...
As FreightWaves predicted last month, the future of last-mile delivery will be many things — fast, flexible, automated, sustainable. One thing we didn’t mention is that it will also be airborne. Drone delivery is taking off. Long seen as some kind of Jetsonian future, drones today are delivering...
While it’s nice to walk out of the dentist’s office feeling refreshed and flashing your sparkly smile and newly cleaned pearly whites at everyone you pass, dental appointments are usually only once every six months, and the feeling of having perfectly clean teeth doesn’t last. The good...
The U.S. reported over 223,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 17, bringing the total count to more than 79.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In […]
The U.S. reported over 223,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 17, bringing the total count to more than 79.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In […]
PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way to unlock the door while carrying groceries or other items," said an inventor, from Tampa, Fla., "so I invented the WRIST KEY. My design eliminates the need to struggle and pull keys or key fobs from your pocket or bag."
The U.S. reported over 223,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 17, bringing the total count to more than 79.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In […]
April 19 (UPI) -- Moderna announced Tuesday its redesigned COVID-19 booster ignites a stronger immune response against the Beta, Delta and Omicron variants than the shots currently on the market. The biotech company has spent the last year developing the new vaccine to target various COVID-19 variants and produce longer-lasting...
Grocery giant Albertsons is expanding ad opportunities for consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brands to include new sensory experiences. The grocer’s stores in the Chicago and New Jersey areas will pipe in the smell of freshly baked cheesecake near designated coolers selling Philadelphia Cream Cheese, per a recent Kraft Heinz announcement. The limited-time initiative lasts through the Easter season in an effort to drive sales with home bakers.
In America, the food packaging industry is skyrocketing with time. It is because, on average, Americans are eating way more compared to the past century. With time, the packaging industry in the United States also revolutionized. Compared to the old conception of packaging, the custom printed boxes in the United States are in the limelight. These boxes are available for various products, whether grocery products, bakery items, cosmetics, or jewelry. Without an elegant packaging design, the beauty of a product is compromised. If you want to use packaging that helps in branding, then, believe me, custom printed packaging boxes can be your perfect companion. These boxes are an ideal branding companion, but they are also remarkably perfect for aesthetic product presentation.If you are running a bakery business, choosing a suitable packaging material must be your top priority. For example, the market is full of window boxes for bakery items. These boxes have a unique see-through window through which customers can see the product clearly and quickly. Apart from window boxes, the fancy pillow boxes for jewelry and soaps are also remarkable. These unique designs have revolutionized our modern packaging conception and are therefore seen everywhere in the United States.
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. The population of the United States is aging. Approximately 10,000 Americans turn 65 every day, and the number of seniors with respiratory disease is only expected to increase in...
The coronavirus continues to be a gamechanger for many small businesses throughout the country, including those in Florida. When the pandemic hit two years ago, small businesses were faced with challenges never seen before. While businesses of all sizes have faced recessions before — including 2008 — the pandemic brought...
Comments / 0