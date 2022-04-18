ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Disaster Training Event April 19 at the Dubuque Regional Airport

By Ken Peiffer
 3 days ago

Just a heads up...there's a disaster coming to the Dubuque Regional Airport. The good news is IT"S ONLY A DRILL! Events will be designed to look very real. REMEMBER THIS IS ONLY A DRILL!....

Related
Eagle 102.3

Public Invited to Ribbon Cutting for Newly Named Terminal at Dubuque Regional Airport

The Dubuque Regional Airport Commission and Staff, partnering with Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Captain Robert L. Martin Commemoration Committee, invite the public to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony for the naming of the Dubuque Regional Airport Terminal after Captain Robert L. Martin July 19, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the Dubuque Regional Airport Terminal.
DUBUQUE, IA
Hutch Post

Naloxone training events coming up April 19

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hospice & HomeCare of Reno County in conjunction with the Reno County Health Department, Rise Up Reno, Horizons Mental Health Center’s Recovery Response Team, Reno Recovery Collaborative and DCCCA have scheduled three Naloxone Training sessions to be held at 9 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m., Tuesday April 19 in the Pavilion at the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Eagle 102.3

Meet Katy Wethal – Dubuque’s New City Councilor

Katy Wethal, the newest member of the Dubuque City Council to represent Ward 4, spoke recently with the Good Morning Rodeo on 103.3 WJOD to discuss her new position. Wethal was sworn in at the beginning of the regular Council meeting Monday. Wethel was the top vote-getter in a seven-person...
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Dubuque Architect Left Lasting Mark with Historic Buildings

During the early to mid-1800s, the Mississippi River and railroads through Dubuque played a significant role in the western expansion of the United States. So it's always been intriguing to learn how the City's architecture ties into the area's dynamic past. Dubuque's rich and storied past can undoubtedly capture the...
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Mask Mandate on Public Transportation Extended…Again

If you plan to travel on public transportation including airplanes, plan on having to wear a mask. The federal transportation mask mandate is being extended for another 15 days, meaning individuals traveling aboard airplanes, trains and on public transportation in the United States will be required to wear a mask until at least early May.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Eagle 102.3

Iowa Tourism Sends Four Top Awards to Dubuque County

The Iowa Tourism Office presented 26 awards recognizing excellence in the tourism industry at a recent ceremony in Des Moines during the 2022 Iowa Tourism Conference. Four awards went to efforts central to Dubuque County tourism, including the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium for Outstanding Attraction, Beyond the Game for Outstanding Event, City of Balltown for Outstanding Community, and Travel Dubuque for Outstanding Promotional Material.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Eagle 102.3

Dubuque, Iowa Earth Day 2022 Challenge

The City of Dubuque is challenging residents to collect one bag of litter for Earth Day, which is Friday, April 22. The challenge is a part of the City’s “Keep Dubuque Clean” initiative, which encourages residents to help keep their city beautiful by collecting a bag of litter occasionally, or “adopting a spot” and making a commitment to regularly clean a public space.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Bike Dubuque in 2022

Save on Gas. Check. Stay in shape. Check. Come on warm weather! Get ready to break out your bikes Dubuque! For those of you that didn’t know, the City of Dubuque maintains a comprehensive 53-mile bike and hike trail system. This system includes 28 miles of on-street routes and 25 miles of paved trails for walking, hiking, and biking. This off-road transportation system includes trails at the John G. Bergfeld Recreation Area, Eagle Point Park, Port of Dubuque, Chaplain Schmitt Memorial Island, and Peosta Channel. On-street areas include sections of the Mississippi River Trail through Downtown, the Millwork District, and the Washington and North End Neighborhoods.
DUBUQUE, IA
