OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska confirmed a new case of bird flu Thursday after reporting more cases in the state earlier this week. The third case was found on a farm in Butler County, about 80 miles west of Omaha, according to the Department of Agriculture and the USDA. The county is home to about 400 thousand chickens. The most recent case was reported on a farm just six miles away from where another recent case was reported, prompting the flocks to be depopulated, according to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture said in Thursday’s news release.

OMAHA, NE ・ 28 DAYS AGO